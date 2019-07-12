RICHWOOD — Though Independence Day is over, Richwood police are encouraging the community to stay in the American spirit for their event this weekend.
Residents of all ages are invited to All America Night at 5 p.m. Saturday at Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive.
“It’s just a fun community event,” Detective Jarrett Skelton said.
This is the first time Richwood Police have fully handled the All America Night for the city, he said.
“We’re hoping that it is bigger than previous years as the city continues to grow,” Skelton said.
The police department will provide free food, including hot dogs, chili, hamburgers and brisket sandwiches, he said. The Kona Ice truck will be there with shaved ice treats for purchase, he said.
There will be live music throughout the day and the splash pad will be on for kids to play, Skelton said. They will also provide a bounce house, water slide, motorized train rides and an obstacle course, he said.
At the end of the night, they will show a family-appropriate movie, Skelton said.
These are all great reasons for people to attend the event, Police Chief Stephen Mayer said.
“There will be a bunch of friendly, friendly police officers to visit with,” Mayer said. “Who wouldn’t want to come out to that?”
It’s a wonderful opportunity for the police, city staff and the public to come together, visit and get to know each other, the chief said.
The event will be an opportunity for police to learn about the community’s needs, concerns and issues, he said. It will also provide time to spend with the kids so they know exactly how nice and friendly their police are, he said.
“It’s just a win-win,” Mayer said. “All while we celebrate the privilege of living in the great United States of America.”
For information, visit the City of Richwood, Texas Police Department page on Facebook or call 979-265-2082.
