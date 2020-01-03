BAILEY’S PRAIRIE — After eating dinner New Year’s Day, Rose Garza and her husband, Raul, sensed a strong smell of smoke in the home they built 18 years ago.
Within 20 minutes, the house was engulfed in flames, destroying all evidence of recent holiday celebrations and personal belongings.
“We are fortunate to have great insurance coverage, but the home is a total loss,” Rose Garza said. “It’s just material things — we’re safe and that’s what matters — but it’s awful it happened right after Christmas when everything new was still inside.”
The fire caused significant damage to the Garza’s home in Bailey’s Prairie, though no one was injured, Angleton Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Neal Morton said.
Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Angleton Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Pecan Estates Road, where they found the home blazing, Morton said.
“We were all downstairs and we smelled smoke,” Garza said. “We were lucky we were able to leave when we did.”
Garza, her husband, her elderly mother and daughter were all in the house when the fire began, Garza said. All were able to safely evacuate.
Officials believe the blaze originated behind the homeowner’s fireplace, Morton said.
“The homeowners were there and everyone got out,” Morton said. “Nobody was hurt.”
Because the home is outside of city limits, there were no fire hydrants nearby, and the family watched their home burn while waiting for trucks with water to arrive, Garza said.
“For me, it felt like forever, like we’d be waiting for a long time,” Garza said. “But the firefighters got here within minutes and went straight in. Hats off to them and how they responded so quickly because I know they are all volunteers.”
The fire was eventually contained and damage was limited to the main floor, master bedroom and parts of the second floor of the home, Garza said.
“I would say after a couple hours we had it all wrapped up,” Morton said. “But there was substantial damage to the home.”
The fire did not spread to other nearby homes or property in the area, Morton said.
The Lake Jackson Fire Department assisted in efforts to stop the flames from spreading, Morton said.
The Garzas will stay with family members for a brief time while insurance claims are sorted, Garza said.
“All four of our fire alarms went off and alerted us,” she said. “It’s so important for people to have fire alarms in their homes.”
After the incident, firefighters from Angleton and Lake Jackson began helping the family remove personal photos from their walls that could still be salvaged, Garza said.
Volunteers from the family’s church came Thursday morning to help remove remaining personal belongings.
Among those items were two nativity scenes that, despite being in the heart of the fire, remained unburned, Garza said.
“We really are just blessed, and if I can say anything, it’s just how awesome the firefighters were during this experience,” Garza said.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire as of Thursday evening, Morton said.
