BRAZORIA
A $25,000 donation from Phillips 66 will help better equip a small fire department, giving it tools to save a life that could be trapped in a crashed car.
The Clemens Area division of Phillips 66’s donation to Rivers End Volunteer Fire Department will purchase two new HURST Jaws of Life rescue tools: a spreading tool and a cutter, fire department spokesman Frank Jones said.
Both tools are battery powered, and will not require hydraulic pumps and hoses that their old tools did, Jones said.
Both new tools are for extrication, and are mainly used to free people from situations of entrapment, such as a driver becoming trapped inside a car, Jones said.
The previous tools required three people to transport three pieces of equipment — the tool, hydraulic pump and hoses — which created a manpower issue, Jones said. Both new tools are lightweight and can be easily transported by one person, he said. Being battery powered means the firefighters don’t have to drag equipment into the middle of a field to extricate somebody from a vehicle, he said.
“They also cut into the new modern steel in the newer vehicles, whereas our previous tools did not,” Jones said.
The donation from Phillips 66 was “super generous,” Jones said.
Phillips 66 values relationships with emergency response agencies in the areas where company employees live and work, said Jamey Davis, the Clemens Area supervisor for Phillips 66.
“One of the goals of our philanthropy program is to promote community safety,” Davis said. “We hope our gift to Rivers End Volunteer Fire Department to help them purchase a battery powered spreading tool might help save lives in our community.”
It’s not enough to just have the new tools, however — it’s important the volunteer firefighters know how to use them. Saturday morning, they trained using an old junk sedan donated by McCollister’s Auto Salvage in Jones Creek.
They practiced a hypothetical scenario of rescuing someone trapped inside the vehicle.
Fire Department Chief Al Roth walked his team through different ways of accessing a person trapped in a vehicle and each firefighter practiced using the new tools.
In the event of a real rescue, the firefighters want to extricate a person from the vehicle “as quickly as possible and as safely as possible,” Assistant Chief Tommy Layne said. “We try to get everything done within 30 minutes.”
The faster they’re able to rescue the person trapped in the car, the faster that person is able to get to the hospital for treatment, Layne said.
“With the new jaws, it’s a whole lot quicker and we save about five to six, seven minutes,” Layne said. “So it’s cutting down on time to get the person out.”
