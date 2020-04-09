LAKE JACKSON — As Brazosport ISD seniors wait for school doors to reopen, blue and red light bulbs are shining outside homes as a token of support and recognition.
High school seniors across the country have been robbed of lasting memories. As of now, these people will not experience their prom, their final goodbyes, and their graduation. As a result, a Brazoswood mom wanted to ensure every senior felt honored.
“I thought putting blue or red lights outside was a cheap and easy way and will remind them that people support them,” Wendy Marsh said.
Blue represents Brazoswood and red represents Brazosport. Marsh hatched the idea from Superintendent Danny Massey, she said.
“I saw Mr. Massey was going to light up the stadium for the athletes, which was awesome, but not everyone was in athletics,” Marsh said. “All of the 2020 class matters, and not just ours, but every school’s.”
Katelyn Price, a Brazoswood senior and student body president, heard of the idea and contacted Marsh. Price posted a video on Facebook and took those feelings to heart when she shared Marsh’s message.
“This is the end of year where we get our senior fix and we can’t even meet up,” Price said. “So far we return May 4, but if we don’t, we won’t have that moment to soak in those goodbyes.”
Massey called Price an exceptional, kind student who cared about her classmates and her teachers. When the student disclosed the premise to Massey, he knew it would be a hit.
“There is no greater voice than that of a student,” Massey said. “She exemplifies what we expect from a student leader.”
The video gained traction and soon houses throughout Brazosport ISD followed suit. Not wanting to take the credit, Marsh and Price were elated to see the community join in.
“I received comments saying I was doing this for attention and I ignored them,” Marsh said. “When I see the lights up, I feel good because all the seniors are feeling appreciated.”
Price was pleased with the positive response.
“I feel overall everyone is really upset but there isn’t any anger,” the senior said. “This just brightened their mood because they understand the world we are living in right now.”
An emotional Price was in tears as she anticipates having closure on her high school tenure.
“This is unique to us and affects our senior year by cutting it short,” Price said. “We never got that last day and we don’t know if that will be able to happen.”
They both hope when seniors are driving around and see the lights that they provide some encouragement and joy during an uncertain and stressful time.
“I don’t want our seniors to give up hope,” Marsh said. “Graduation is going to happen, it’s just a matter of when.”
