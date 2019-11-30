This Thanksgiving weekend, I am thankful the best is yet to come. Today’s children are growing up in a world that offers more opportunity than has been afforded to anyone who has lived.
Scientists, for example, are researching ways to extend the average lifespan to beyond 200 years. They have already extended the lives of a species of worms by 20 percent, and they will be able to do the same for humans within 20 years. Then they believe that in the first 50 years of that enhanced lifespan, they will be able to extend it to possibly 200 years.
So, I tell kids to be careful with their bodies because medical science can only achieve those advances in healthy bodies: “Don’t destroy your lungs with smoke, don’t injure your livers with alcohol, don’t become sedentary and obese. Be healthy, and you’ll keep yourself available for the longer lifespans.”
I’m thankful, too, for the exploration available to new generations. Scientists have developed LiDAR, which works by beaming millions of laser pulses from planes to the earth. Penetrating tree canopies and foliage, scientists can see what’s below.
With LiDar — Light Detection and Ranging — National Geographic has discovered 60,000 Mayan structures in Guatemala, including houses, fortifications, aqueducts and causeways. Archeological digs will unearth treasures and artifacts throughout our children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Perhaps a few of our kids will take trowel and brush in hand, recovering ancient relics.
LiDar has been used to map 800 square miles of Guatemala, and the remainder of the globe is waiting for revelation.
With the melting of the glaciers, a new field of archeology has been established: Glacial Archeological Studies. Scientists are patrolling the edges of melting ice to discover animals, people and implements being delivered by the melt. Performing DNA tests, they are learning about origins and ancestry. I’m thankful our children and grandchildren will see these spectacular finds.
Turning to the oceans, only 5 percent has been mapped, but the Seabed 2030 project is using 100 sonar-equipped ships to map 100 percent of the sea floor by 2030.
Via the internet, our children and grandchildren will look through the cameras of deep-diving submersibles to cruise Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean, almost 7 miles below sea level, and they will witness the discovery of new species of sea life.
And the frontier of space will continue to be an inexhaustible source of discovery and intrigue. Just like the folks of the horse and buggy days couldn’t have imagined our horseless carriages of today, we can’t imagine what will be engineered for space travel and exploration. Our children and grandchildren will see the future unfold in all its fascination.
There are 100 billion stars in our galaxy, and there are 10 trillion galaxies in the universe. Although the numbers are beyond comprehension, the unfolding of findings will be a great blessing for our children and grandchildren.
As I say, “The stronger our telescopes, the more we learn that there is more to see. And the stronger our microscopes, the more we learn that there is more to see.”
Because of microscopic medical research, I predict it will be in the generation of our immediate offspring that cancers will be conquered and growing of replacement organs will be realized, as will be the extension of lifespans.
In the frontier days of America, when average lifespans were about 35 years, it was beyond imagination women would live to be 80 and men would live to be 78. Again, I give a good prognosis to children: “You may become as old as Methuselah!”
Thanksgiving weekend is a good time to encourage your children and grandchildren about how exceptional is their time of life in the march of human progress. It’s a great time for them to be alive.
Please don’t make the mistake of telling your children and grandchildren about the good old days they missed, how abominable is today and how dismal is the forecast of tomorrow. Encourage them after the manner of this column.
The Bible warns that “without a vision, the people perish.” Let’s help our children and grandchildren picture good visions.
