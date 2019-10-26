ANGLETON — City officials passed a resolution supporting Angleton ISD’s proposed $90 million bond despite some council member concerns over the appearance of telling residents how to vote.
“As a resident, I encourage people to vote each and every time,” Councilman Cecil Booth said. “But I have an issue with the last resolution down there. I have an issue with we as a city recommending how people should vote. I don’t think that’s our calling as a council to tell people how to vote.”
Angleton ISD’s goal, Superintendent Phil Edwards said, isn’t to sway people to vote in favor of the bond, but rather gather input from the community and do what’s best for both the district and the city.
“The idea there is that it’s the community telling us what they want and how we can serve them better,” Edwards said.
While members agreed every voter should base their decision on how they feel, Councilman Mike Sullivan said the city could still show support for the bond while not declaring which way residents in the community should vote.
“We can’t tell people how to vote, but we can say we support the bond,” he said. “Ultimately it’s everybody’s decision.”
The measure passed unanimously.
Mayor Pro Tem John Wright said the district’s request was nothing unusual and he thought the proposed bond would be good for the city.
”Every one of our schools is inside our city limits,” Wright said. “I think y’all have really set the bar, you’ve lowered the tax rate, proven where your growth is coming from … The fact that you’re reusing (school property) you have — that makes me more in favor of this as well.
“I think what you’re doing is well thought out.”
The $90 million Angleton ISD bond will consist mainly of the building of a new Career and Technology Education center to be placed behind the high school. Other projects include building a new transportation facility, renovating 16 high school classrooms, upgrading the softball facilities, building a stage for Central Elementary and making energy-efficient changes.
