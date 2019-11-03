Most kids say they are running away from home at least once in their young lives.
But when there are serious disagreements at home, the child is leaving an unwanted custody placement or the child doesn’t come home within a few hours, the stakes can be serious.
Running away from home can lead to children becoming victims of assault or human trafficking, using drugs or alcohol, participating in “survival sex,” or ending up homeless, officials say.
RECENT RUNAWAY
On Oct. 17, Clute Police Department posted to social media that a 14-year-old girl had left school the day before and “refused to come home,” noting her appearance and the clothes she was last seen wearing.
The girl showed up at the police department within an hour, mainly because she wanted that post deleted from Facebook, Chief James Fitch said.
Runaways have been a consistent reality during Fitch’s decades of law enforcement, but this is a relatively new way of handling it, he said.
“Facebook has become a great tool for us,” Fitch said.
That’s for two reasons, he said. Often, runaways are staying with friends whose parents are not aware that the child is considered a runaway, Fitch said.
Also often, kids are embarrassed by the Facebook post, realize their parents are worried, can’t turn to friends for help and go home.
“So far, every time we have (posted), the return is rather quick,” Fitch said.
That fits one of the most common situations parents face: they are not getting along with their child for whatever reason and the child decides to leave and hang out with who they prefer in that moment. But sometimes, something darker is contributing.
CONTRIBUTING FACTORS
There are researched factors that can make children more likely than other kids to run away from home, Lake Jackson Lt. Stephen Bailey said, who oversees the department’s criminal investigations department.
Those include a history of running away or friendships with other children who have run away from home, he said. Other factors include drug and alcohol use, suicidal thoughts or self-harm, mental illness, medical conditions, unmonitored social media use and involvement with gangs or prostitution, Bailey said.
Trauma or abuse in the home they are running away from can be another contributing factor, said Bettye Smith, CEO of Youth & Family Counseling Services in Angleton.
“Typically when we see a runaway, they’re running away from Care or a placement,” she said, referring to Child Protective Services custody placements.
Childhood trauma makes it more difficult to meet behavior expectations in a new home, Bettye Smith said.
Often in a placement situation, a child can have a conflict with another child in the home, disagree with the foster parent or, on rare occasions, be abused, she said. These instances could leave a child to believe leaving the home is their best option, Bettye Smith said.
In many of those situations, the child is not trying to get attention, but their motivation lies in believing they’d be safer away from that home, she said.
Often in Lake Jackson, kids leave because they disagree with their parents about who they are hanging out with or their social media usage, Bailey said.
Most parents have an idea of who their child is with and where they are, he said. Sometimes, they don’t report to the police and go find them themselves, Bailey said.
LEGAL AND OFFICIAL RESPONSE
There is no required time frame to report a missing child, but law enforcement only has the authority to look for a child as a “runaway” if they are 16 or younger, Bailey said.
That’s not to say people aged 17 can’t go missing, but they are allowed to do so voluntary in Texas, according to a 2003 Attorney General decision.
If a child 16 or younger is staying with someone who is aware of their runaway status, that person can be charged with harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor.
That’s not a significant problem in Lake Jackson, Bailey said.
In a typical year, the department gets 25 to 40 reports of runaway children, he said. Sometimes that is a few times in a single week and sometimes they go a month without any reports, he said.
The majority of those children are 10 to 17 years old, Bailey said, and about 99 percent of them are found or return home within a reasonable amount of time. It’s not possible to say the average amount of time a runaway child is gone, but he estimated at three or four hours to a few weeks, he said.
When a child is reported as a runaway to Lake Jackson Police Department, it is immediately assigned to an investigator, Bailey said. They check with school districts, download social media accounts, track portable devices and start contacting friends in an attempt to get a quick return, he said.
CPS may not have the resources to follow every child that runs away from a custody placement, Bettye Smith said. The younger a kid is, the more vulnerable they are, so they are more likely to be pursued by CPS, she said.
But Youth and Family Counseling makes sure to “meet them where they are,” and provide services even if they choose not to return home, she said.
A TEENAGE RUNAWAY
Meeca Smith considers her stepdaughter her own daughter and married her father when the girl was a preteen, she said. Growing up in the Clute and Freeport area, her father was deployed in the military and Meeca Smith struggled to “keep her safe” when her daughter was being influenced by friends, she said.
“She just felt like we were too strict,” Meeca Smith said.
When her daughter was 18, she finished high school at an alternative campus and was working as a waitress, she said. After suspiciously staying home sick from work one day, doing laundry and cleaning, she packed some bags and didn’t come home after her next shift, Meeca Smith said.
“When you’re a kid, you just want to grow up,” she said.
Her daughter often said she would leave when she turned 18, but when it happened, Meeca Smith experienced anxiety and heartache, she said.
She got in touch with her daughter’s friends, who did not want to tell her anything, she said, adding that one friend finally told her that her daughter was OK. The parents monitored her bank account to see where she was spending her money, Meeca Smith said.
Months after she left, the teenager got in contact with Meeca Smith’s sister because she missed her family, but was scared of getting in trouble by her mother, Meeca Smith said.
She had gotten an apartment with a friend and they were both walking to their jobs, she said. That was about seven years ago and the mother and daughter have returned to be in close contact, she said.
“Since then, she’s realized that being out in the world and being grown-up isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” Meeca Smith said.
Her daughter now has children of her own and understands her mother’s rules more, Meeca Smith said.
DANGERS
Meeca Smith’s daughter was a legal adult, employed and quickly found a place to live, making her different from most runaway children.
Runaways typically have a plan for “the next five minutes” after they leave, Bailey said.
“There’s lots of risks that a runaway faces,” Bailey said. “They’re not prepared, in many cases, they’re not mature enough to handle the decisions or the situations they’re put in.”
Within 48 hours without shelter, runaways could participate in “survival sex,” whether that’s a relationship or prostitution in exchange for somewhere to stay, he said.
“It’s not out of the realm of possibilities for somebody to exploit the weakness or the situation that a juvenile is going to be put in,” Bailey said.
If a child needs something, a sex trafficker can wear the mask of fulfilling that need, said Kerri Taylor, executive director of the anti-human trafficking organization UnBound Houston. Those needs include shelter and loneliness, she said, adding that they’ll pretend to be a parental figure or even a romantic figure.
“Runaways are very susceptible to traffickers and their lures just because their needs are so obvious,” Taylor said.
Trauma can affect the way someone makes decisions, which is another layer that sets these kids up to be trafficked, she said.
“It’s a cruel, cruel association because often kids run away for a good reason,” Taylor said.
REMEDIES
Communication is the first thing local experts cite to prevent children from leaving home and repairing relationships when they return.
Parents should “100 percent” monitor their kids’ social media accounts, Bailey said. Those accounts reveal “so much information” about their behavior and can show if predators are attempting to contact them, he said.
Officers offer resources to families who have repeated runaway situations, Bailey said, and occasionally find assistance through the juvenile court system.
Returning a kid home without addressing the underlying reason they ran away to start with will lead to repeated attempts, Bettye Smith said.
An impartial professional, like those at the counseling service, can help to see all aspects of a family’s situation and manage it with the group, she said.
“Sometimes, it’s just communication,” Bettye Smith said.
Not every problem is solved by talking about it, but it can usually help, she said.
