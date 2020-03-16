Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop Rehearsal: 6:30 p.m. daily through Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. Culmination of seven-week workshop; performances Saturday and Sunday. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Lenten Parish Mission: 5 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, today and Tuesday, 110 E. South St., Alvin. Special guest Father Bruce Nieli of St. Austin Church in Austin. Contact 281-331-3751 or email stjohnaff@gmail.com.
Freeport Senior Citizen Meeting: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Program about spring planting. Food provided. For ages 55 and older. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Tuesday
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 pm at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus Professional Building, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for donors. Monthly drive every third Tuesday. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at giveblood.org code 1076.
A ARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free.Call 979-341-9322.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Program: “Putting on the Green.” Special guest Latrelle Lindon. Music, food and more. $15 per person. Call Freda at 979-308-6125 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Bring a snack to share. Hosted by the Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Brazoria County Coalition and Tobacco Prevention Task Force Meeting: 11 a.m. to noon at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Open to the public. Multiple important agenda items discussed. Call 1-800-510-3111 or email Alyssa.Ryan@bacoda.org.
Thursday
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Urban Rancher Series: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Extension auditorium, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. This week: “Own Land … Now What?” Fee $20, includes meal. Attend four sessions, get fifth free. Call 979-864-1558 or register at brazoria.agrilife.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Senior Citizens at The Center: 1 to 4 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Bring own beverage. $15 per person. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Contact Tracie Copeland at tcopeland@sweenyhospital.org or 979-548-1877, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
