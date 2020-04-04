Five more Brazoria County residents who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, bringing the county total to 25, officials said Saturday afternoon. There were more new cases than recoveries, however, with eight new positive tests for the coronavirus.
Including those who have recovered, 144 people from Brazoria County have tested positive for the highly contagious virus since the first local cases were announced March 14.
The new cases include a man in his 40s who is recovering at home in isolation in Iowa Colony — that city’s first confirmed case. — and his case is not travel related. A Pearland man in his 30s is recovering in home isolation, as is a Pearland woman in her 20s. A Pearland man in his 20s is hospitalized. Also infected is a Rosharon woman in her 40s, who is recovering in isolation at home. A Lake Jackson man in his 40s is recovering in home isolation. None of those cases are travel-related.
A Pearland man in his 30s is recovering in home isolation, as is a Pearland man in his 40s. Both cases are travel-related.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
All COVID-19 cases are under investigation by the Brazoria County Health Department.
