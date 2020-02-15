Man accused in Freeport stabbing remains in jail
The man charged with aggravated assault from a bar fight that ended in a 28-year-old’s death was booked into Brazoria County jail Thursday, according to online records.
Anthony Perez Castillo died after being stabbed multiple times during a fight shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at Pal Norte club in Freeport, police said. Police arrested Martin Ismael Escobedo, 38, Wednesday and charged him with second-degree felony aggravated assault.
Escobedo was transferred from Freeport jail to Brazoria County jail Thursday and his bond is set at $100,000, online records show. He remained in jail Friday afternoon.
Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and police said his charges could be upgraded in the future.
Boiling water notice canceled in Brazoria
The Brazoria County Health Department let the city of Brazoria know late Friday morning water samples “came back all good” and the city could lift its boil notice, officials announced.
The city issued the boil order, as required by the state, after a water line break caused by a contractor dropped water pressure below acceptable levels, Brazoria officials said. The break happened while a contractor dug on the east side of Highway 36 during work on a sewer line Wednesday afternoon, City Manager Olan Massingill said.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD, which has three buildings connected to the Brazoria water system, canceled classes Thursday and Friday as a precuation.
Education foundation schedules grant patrol
The Angleton ISD Education Foundation, which restructured how grants were given to teachers throughout the district, will award recipients through its annual “prize patrol” March 6, Director Allison Hemphill said.
Educators across six campuses will be awarded grants of up to $5,000 for special projects and materials for which they applied, Hemphill said.
Of the 13 applicants, 10 requests will be funded with amounts totaling $34,000, Hemphill said.
The district awarded teachers who applied for grants of more than $5,000 earlier in the school year, Hemphill said.
