Many healthcare workers are up close and personal with COVID-19 every day — or they’re up close and personal with others who might directly care for people with the virus, so they must take precautions to ensure they don’t become infected themselves. But these moms and dads, wives and husbands go home to their families at the end of each shift — families they do everything possible to pretect from being infected by they bring home.
“It’s been pretty stressful but at the same time we love our jobs, we love taking care of people, so we’ve just been taking extra precautions so we don’t bring it home to our children,” Jessica Guerra said.
Guerra is the infection control nurse for CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, where she works with other staff members but is not directly exposed to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, she said. However, the threat is still present — and even moreso for her husband, who works as a nurse for UTMB in Galveston.
“His unit at work is actually the COVID unit,” Guerra said.
Both Guerra and her husband are able to go home to their three children every day, and they are managing schoolwork as well as their jobs, she said.
“But I would be lying if I said it was easy,” she said. “It’s definitely not easy to come home and give your kids the patience and attention they deserve when your mind has been mentally stressed at work. But as parents, we do the best that we can.”
Part of that goes into keeping their children safe, too.
They both take extra precautions coming home from work every day, including leaving their shoes in the garage, taking their clothes off in the laundry room so as not to carry anything into the house, and showering before interacting with family members, she said.
“I think if you talk to 90 percent of nurses, they’ll all tell you the same thing,” Guerra said.
Richwood resident Ann Smith, who is a nurse at MD Anderson in Houston, takes all of those same precautions, plus a few others.
Smith is sleeping in a room separate from her husband and children to prevent the possibility of accidentally transmitting anything via a cough or any other involuntary action while sleeping, she said.
“And I’m not really cuddling my kids as much as they’re used to,” she said. Her three children are 8, 9 and 17 years old, she said.
“We’re used to being a pretty affectionate family, and I’ve kind of tried not to be, so I think mentally that’s taken a little bit of a toll on all of us,” Smith said.
“I’m more worried than I think they are,” she said.
Sherry Marques, nurse manager for the medical-surgical and ICU teams at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, thinks health workers are transmitting something to their children.
“I think that that fear — parents … kind of bring that down to the kids,” Marques said.
She’s also a mom to an 11-year-old and a 7-year-old, who are at home with Marques’ husband during the day while she works on the COVID unit, she said.
Initially, she was worried about catching the virus, but she feels better knowing how prepared UTMB is, she said.
She and her husband are also prepared for the possibility Marques or another family member contracts the virus, and they’ve shared those plans with their kids, she said.
“I’m very transparent there is a plan,” Marques said. “I do share with them — being a healthcare provider and being a nurse — there’s different avenues that the COVID virus would take, and every avenue is not death. There are people that recover.”
Something else she shares with her kids is “we don’t quit when things get scary and tough,” she said. “We make a plan and begin to conquer.”
