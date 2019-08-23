RICHWOOD — Children and Richwood residents are going to bid the summer farewell this weekend thanks to the city’s beautification committee hosting a night of a car stuffed with school supplies and concession stands packed with entertainment.
The back-to-school event, organized by the Keep Richwood Beautiful Committee, will have concession stands, bounce houses, donated school supplies and a screening of the 2016 animated movie “Trolls.”
The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. Donated school supplies will go directly to students from Gladys Polk Elementary School.
The public is welcome to donate school supplies to Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd., through tody, committee member Kimberly Mayer said.
The beautification committee has conducted a movie night in the past, but the idea to blend an entertainment night with school supplies formed out of a need to help children in the city, Mayer said.
“We just combined events,” she said. “We are just kind of helping out the community and networking and partnering with schools in our town.”
This is a farewell to summer and he hopes people can come out and engage in a fun night where everyone can meet up, network and share an experience together as a city, Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said.
He is sure the community will do its best to donate to students and help make sure all kids are prepared this school year, Skelton said.
The goal of the Keep Richwood Beautiful committee is to partner with residents and the community leaders, and this seemed like a great fit, Mayer said.
“We definitely want the kids to come and have fun and eat some popcorn and pizza and watch a movie,” she said.
For more information, call 979-265-2082.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.