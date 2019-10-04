BRAZORIA — West of the Brazos Scouting recognized the man who started their troop and another man who invested in Brazoria with Golden Eagle Awards at their Friends of Scouting Breakfast on Thursday.
William “Bill” Clarke joined Boy Scouts in the late 1950s and founded Troop 524 for the West of the Brazos youth in 1986, Master of Ceremonies Shane Pirtle said at the breakfast at the Brazoria Civic Center. First Presbyterian Church of Brazoria sponsored the troop then, as it still does today.
Clarke worked as a chemical engineer for 36 years at Dow Chemical Co., but worked tirelessly in his time off, founding the Feed my Lambs program, which prepares and delivers lunches to those in Brazoria with hunger needs, Pirtle said.
Clarke also helped gather donations to build Brazoria’s library, Pirtle said.
Every church in town donated money and time to build that library, Clarke said. He was proud to say that it is still standing and is now city hall, he said.
Clarke has remained actively involved in scouting, teaching wood-carving merit badges and numerous other responsibilities, Pirtle said. Clarke’s grandchildren now participate too, Pirtle said.
“I’ve enjoyed my scouting career, as a youth and as an adult,” Clarke said.
The late Johnny Greenberg was the other honoree of Thursday’s breakfast. Greenberg grew up in Lake Jackson, but moved to Brazoria and became president of Brazoria Telephone Company in 1981, Pirtle said.
In 2008, he dedicated Btel’s phone book to fallen heroes and those serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, which was honored by a phone call from the White House, Pirtle said.
Johnny Greenberg died in June after a battle with ALS, according to his obituary.
His wife, Gail Greenberg, accepted the Golden Eagle on his behalf. Johnny Greenberg went to high school in Lake Jackson, but never wanted to live anywhere but Brazoria, she said.
Johnny Greenberg is smiling down from heaven, Gail Greenberg said.
The Boy Scouts of America Bay Area Council, which serves Galveston and Brazoria counties, served more than 7,000 youth last year and is celebrating 100 years this year, Scott Dick said.
A century ago, Galveston Rotary decided that the scouts needed to be organized and formed the Bay Area Council, he said.
Nationally, about 4 percent of Scouts earn the Eagle Scout rank, Dick said. In the Bay Area Council, about 8 percent earn the title, he said, double the national average.
Two Eagle Scouts returned to work for the Bay Area Council, including Brazoria native Triston Giesie who recently started as a district executive, Troop 524 Scoutmaster Mike Fine said.
Scouting gives young people opportunities they might not have experienced without it, Fine said. He told a story of a boy who had never been outside of Brazoria County but traveled with his troop to see rollings hills and mountains of West Texas.
“He was in awe,” Fine said.
Scout Jefferson Cisneros said scouting taught him to self-motivate, provided him with skills he will use throughout his life and developed numerous friendships.
Pirtle encouraged attendees to donate to help Bay Area Council continue to serve and offer youth programs, noting that it costs about $250 a year to fund one scout.
