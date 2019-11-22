An Arcola police officer was arrested and charged with official oppression and sexual assault, a second-degree felony, officials said.
Officer Hector Aaron Ruiz pulled over a 23-year-old woman Saturday for traffic violations, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said Thursday during a news conference. During the course of her contact with Officer Ruiz, officials believe the woman was coerced into sexual acts.
The woman complained to the Manvel Police Department, who conducted the initial investigation, Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. The investigation was picked up by the Texas Rangers, and the Arcola Police Department fully cooperated, officials said. Both agencies are all working together in the ongoing investigation.
Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in prison.
Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.