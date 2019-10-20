FREEPORT
Council to discuss hiring engineering firm
Freeport City Council will consider hiring an engineering firm to study rainwater and other outside sources getting into the sewer system, according to the meeting agenda. Freese and Nichols might study this inflow and infiltration if council approves the agenda item.
Council will also consider an incentive agreement with the Economic Development Corporation and enter into a private session to talk about economic development projects, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the municipal courtroom of Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
To see the full agenda, visit angleton.tx.us.
ANGLETON
School district might advertise on buses, get new scoreboard
The Angleton ISD board of trustees will consider an agreement with Alpha Media for school bus advertising, according to the meeting agenda.
Also on the agenda is a memorandum of understanding with Daktronics Sports for a new scoreboard, the agenda states, as well as an agreement with Brazoria County Head Start and purchasing agreement with New Caney ISD.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of the administration building, 1900 N. Downing St.
To see the full agenda, visit angletonisd.net.
DANBURY
Board to discuss superintendent position
The Danbury ISD board of trustees will interview three candidates for the superintendent position in executive session over a three-day period.
After, they will reconvene in open meeting and consider and discuss possible action on candidates interviewed in executive session.
The meetings will take place 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Danbury High School Library, 5611 Panther Dr.
