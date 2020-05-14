CLUTE
BISD selects Bryson as counselor of the year
School counselors must demonstrate attributes and qualities of supporting students in the areas of career, personal/social and academic development of students, leadership, advocacy, collaboration, service to school and community and have the highest levels of professional and personal ethical standards.
Excellence in meeting those needs earned Joey Bryson of Lake Jackson Intermediate School recognition as Brazosport ISD’s Counselor of the Year.
Bryson has served the students at Lake Jackson Intermediate School for the past three years and has been with Brazosport ISD for a total of five years. She received her bachelor’s degree in special education from Southern Wesleyan University in Central, S.C., her master’s of education in Divergent Learning from Columbia College in Columbia, S.C. and her master’s of education in School Counseling from Lamar University in Beaumont.
Bryson enjoys building connections with students and their families, she said.
Jones named nurse of the year for BISD
Tiffany Jones has been recognized as Nurse of the Year by Brazosport ISD.
She works at Ney Elementary School and has been with Brazosport ISD for five of the 11 years she has served as a registered nurse.
Jones previously worked for MD Anderson, where she did post and presurgical breast cancer outpatient care.
She graduated from Arizona State University-Austin Community College. She is passionate about the work she does for students and staff, she said.
