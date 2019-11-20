Free flu shots coming to Jones Creek
Sweeny Community Hospital staff added an extra date to their free flu shots tour, stopping Monday in Jones Creek, according to a flyer.
The flu shots will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jones Creek City Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Rd.
Anyone 18 or older can stop by and get a free flu shot, the flyer states.
“It’s important to get your flu shot to protect yourself, your family, your loved ones, your coworkers, your friends from illness,” hospital Public Affairs Director Tracie Copeland said.
The flu shot might not be 100 percent effective, but it is important to get it each year so that even if you do get the flu, it is less likely to lead to hospitalization or serious illness, officials said. Flu season lasts through March.
LJ holds off on South Parking ban
Lake Jackson City Council did not finalize the ordinance that would allow the city to tow vehicles left parked overnight on South Parking Place during the weekends, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
There is still a lot of discussion involving the intent of that area for parking and the ordinance only addressing when the pavilion is rented, he said.
The discussion to put up signs that would allow towing began after some vehicles were left under the pavilion when the Lake Jackson Farmer’s Market had rented it out for a Saturday morning event. Signs banning overnight parking had already been placed, but city staff asked council’s permission to change them to allow towing of violators.
It’s unclear whether this will proceed to another second reading, which would have finalized the change, or go back through the entire ordinance process, Yenne said.
Arrest made in Brazoria shooting
A woman was arrested in a Brazoria shooting that left a man injured earlier this month, Brazoria Lt. Dawnne Moore said.
Amanda Sanchez, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, in the incident, Moore said.
Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 300 block of West Louisiana Street at about 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Moore said. A 38-year-old man at the home had been shot.
The man went by medical helicopter to the hospital, but is expected to recover, Moore said.
Sanchez is in custody but has not been transferred to the Brazoria County jail yet, Moore said.
If convicted of the charge, Sanchez could face up to 20 years in prison.
