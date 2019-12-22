Brazoria County births from Dec. 6 to Dec. 20:
Alan Alexzander Ochoa, Dec. 6
Bellarose Guandique, Dec. 6
Elijah Lynn Hart, Dec. 6
Zyaire Morgan Williams, Dec. 6
Cecelia Denise Orozco, Dec. 6
Annikah June Etella Briones, Dec. 7
Alaiyah Denise Lacey, Dec. 9
Clayton Lewis Long, Dec. 9
Kaizier Kay’Leon Bryant, Dec. 9
Roman Lee Scott, Dec. 10
Jason Maddox Bockel, Dec. 10
Neymar Ray Lashawne Maldonado, Dec. 11
Kashtyn Lee Ortiz, Dec. 12
Avery Elizabeth Siler, Dec. 16
Mia Mackenzie Hernandez, Dec. 16
