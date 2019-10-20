LAKE JACKSON
Man loses control of truck, hits tree
A man driving a silver Nissan Titan lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree Friday night in the 700 block of North Yaupon Street. Police responded at about 11:21 p.m.
The driver initially refused EMS treatment, but was later taken to the hospital. There appeared to be no major injuries, Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors, Lankford said.
Police issued the driver several citations for the incident, Lankford said.
