FREEPORT — A 28-year-old Freeport man died after being stabbed at a club, and police say they need the public’s help to find out who is responsible.
Anthony Perez Castillo was stabbed multiple times at the Pal Norte club in the 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
Freeport police responded to the call about a stabbing and found there had been a fight inside the club, he said.
“There was a large crowd on hand,” Garivey said.
Castillo went by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he later died, Garivey said.
A 26-year-old man working as a bouncer for the club was also stabbed while trying to break up the fight, Garivey said. That man went to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and was released after getting stitches, he said.
“We are asking for help from anyone who was there that night who would like to come forward with any information, videos, anything that could assist with apprehending the suspect involved,” Garivey said.
Police arrested two people at the club who are accused of public intoxication, but they are considered witnesses of the stabbing, Garivey said. They interviewed more witnesses Monday, he said.
“We are actively working a homicide,” the chief said.
Investigators believe witness accounts can help them arrest whoever stabbed and killed Castillo.
“There were plenty of people there; we know someone saw something,” Garivey said.
A fundraiser for Castillo’s funeral expenses had raised more than $2,000 Monday afternoon. Castillo is survived by his wife of nine years and two children, according to the fundraiser.
“He had the BIGGEST heart, he was always giving, always making people laugh and always did everything in his power to provide for his family,” the fundraiser created by sister-in-law Eva Coronado states.
To find the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com and search “Funeral Expenses for Anthony Castillo.”
Anyone with information should call Freeport police at 979-239-1211. Information also can be shared anonymously through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.