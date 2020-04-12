Brazoria County medical professionals expect COVID-19 cases to peak soon and are prepared to meet any demand, they say.
“We are starting up along the curve right now,” UTMB Supply Chain Vice President Chris Toomes said.
Toomes is working with more than 200 people to distribute supplies at all four UTMB hospitals, including the Angleton-Danbury Campus, making sure that medical providers have everything needed to safely do their job.
According to data shared on the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on Saturday, Texas is projected to reach peak resource use on April 26. It should have enough regular and intensive care hospital beds available on that date, according to the site.
Toomes uses the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, alongside other resources that reach similar conclusions, he said.
Supplies were running lower than was expected earlier in the year, but there is still room given UTMB’s extra academic resources.
“We have all different types of ventilators, for example, and of course, since we are an academic medical center, we’re taking the ventilators we’ve used for teaching and using them,” Toomes said.
Regardless of the extra academic supplies, the hospital system is losing revenue, as they are no longer doing elective or non-emergent surgeries in order to preserve space for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.
“If you have a surgery that’s a critical need, we’ll take you, but any surgeries like knee replacement, for example, we’re not taking,” Toomes said. “And that’s unfortunate because we’re missing out on a significant amount of revenue.”
On the other hand, the hospital system is not purchasing any of the supplies for elective surgeries, and that allows them to nearly break even, he said.
“We’re no longer buying supplies for elective surgeries, so we’re taking that revenue and buying supplies needed for COVID-19 cases,” Toomes said. “This especially includes personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns, protective eyewear, wipes, soap, etc.”
Toomes estimates the total spent on medical-surgical items is about $4 million, which actually evens out to what is typically spent every year, he said.
“For example, total hips, total knees, spine implants and spending on pacemakers, we’re not ordering any at all so we can focus all of our spending on COVID-19 supplies,” Toomes said.
Toome feels his team is proactive, but he admits the fast-moving severity of the situation.
“We’re constantly making sure that we have enough to cover all of the different scenarios,” Toome said. “Every day our sourcing team is working on getting supplies from all over the world.”
But every hospital around the world is trying to get the exact same supplies, which is the biggest issue, he said.
Stacy Kelley, UTMB Director of Value Analysis and Clinical Sourcing, works closely with Danny Blount, UTMB Director of Sourcing, in leading the hospital’s procurement process.
“I am working with the various distributors and the clinical team, making sure that we get the medical supplies that we need,” Kelley said. “As far as supply needs go, we’ve never had a situation like this where, with masks, for example, we have an order wait time for two weeks.”
Many of the supplies needed are under protective allocation from distributors, she said, but the team is getting notifications daily that supplies may go on allocation, meaning they can order only a certain amount.
“Protective allocation is when a manufacturer looks at their inventory on hand and they say that they have confidence that they can supply ‘x’ amount of customers for so many days,” she said.
Gloves, for example, are under protective allocation, Kelley said, as well as isolation gowns, masks, IV tubing links and more.
“As far as a supply chain territory, this is uncharted territory,” Kelley said. “We’re doing everything that we can in the background to support our healthcare providers.”
The Community Health Network is a non-profit network of clinics. Given they are a network of clinics rather than hospitals, they are concerned about how much, if any, personal protective equipment they will be able to receive.
“It’s a daily question whether we will have enough PPE to keep going,” SFA Community Health Network Penny Pabst said.
The community health organization recently attempted to order masks for its primary care facilities, and we were notified the federal government halted their shipment.
“We were told that they took them for the federal stockpile and that they are redistributing them where they think other states need them,” Pabst said. “We need those masks to keep our many patients and healthcare providers safe.”
The Community Health Network is a federally qualified health center that works with low-income patients, she said. Many of these patients do not have a doctor to call should they feel sick.
“Since a lot of our patients don’t have a medical home, they may show up in the ER when that could have been prevented,” Pabst said.
The community centers provide prescreens and tele-visits to their patients, then they refer them and guide them through any testing and diagnoses.
“We’ve already helped identified 27 cases,” Pabst said early this month. “If they’re positive, we monitor them remotely at home.”
In order to stay up-and-running, the center is in need of PPE supplies, which they fear will run out before the projected peak, Pabst said.
“We know how critical it is for the emergency room to have that PPE,” she said. “But if we don’t have ours, too, then we’re putting so many more people at danger.”
A different community network center was shut down in the Houston area due to one of its staff members testing positive for the virus, Pabst said.
“If any of our staff working at our testing centers get sick, and we’re not properly attired, then that means we’ll have to close down that site, which will only endanger our community.”
Toomes urges Brazoria County residents to pay attention to the surge in cases happening everywhere in the world, and to stay at home to avoid being a part of the surge in cases.
“The thing is, if you’re not in healthcare, you might think that it seems like there are just a couple of cases out there,” he said. “The truth is the amount of cases out there right now show how the disease is being spread throughout the community, so people really need to stay home.
