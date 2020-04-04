CLUTE — Drivers should find alternative routes as construction will close Zapata Street to Highway 288 and FM 332 in Clute overnight Tuesday and Thursday, Texas Department of Transportation officials say.
Improving the lives of heavily traveled roadways is the focus of the ongoing reconstruction project on Highways 288, 332 and 288-B, Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said.
Workers are pouring fresh concrete in the main lanes of the highways, Perez said. This will require the closures of Zapata and FM 332, he said.
Residents should take the Highway 288-B Frontage Road back to main lanes at Johnson Cook Road during construction. The overnight closures are from midnight to 8 a.m., Perez said.
Crew will be working in later-timed phases to not conflict with any of the plant employees, staff or others who travel through, Perez said.
“We know there is a lot of plant movement, so we are very mindful of that,” he said. “It is a heavily used roadway and we needed to improve the conditions of the roadways.”
Perez anticipates the project to conclude by the next year.
“We will have future periodic closings going forward,” Perez said. “We will close the areas that had already been closed and minimize any burden for the public.”
Separate crews have been working to improve the sensors when approaching the intersection on Highway 288 at Chlorine Road at the entrance to Dow Chemical, Perez said.
“This is just standard maintenance,” Perez said. “We just need additional newer sensors because the ones there were getting old.”
The work will include periodic lane closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roughly an hour or two, Perez said.
“We will always leave a lane open,” Perez said.
That should be completed today or Saturday, he said.
