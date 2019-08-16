SURFSIDE BEACH — Surfside City Council approved Alderman Greg Bisso to be the liaison for all sewer-related issues this week, which should help with communication between residents and the city, officials said at the meeting.
The action came after what officials described as a productive meeting with AirVac representatives to address failures in the city’s vacuum pump system switches, which caused the sewage overflow some residents have been experiencing lately.
Area residents complained of seeing overflow in their yards when the switches would get wet and fail to enact the vacuum pump, Mayor Larry Davison previously told The Facts.
The city has been working to address the issues by taking into account how many sewage covers are in the city, where they are located — and in some cases — adding risers to the covers to help prevent water from pooling around the switches when it rains.
Officials then met with the AirVac sewage manufacturing company on Aug. 7 who evaluated the system and said they would come back with recommendations for the city within a couple weeks.
Bisso said the meeting was very encouraging and city officials will work to correct the problem with AirVac’s assistance.
“It became evident we now have a good road ahead that we can take confidence in,” Councilman Sean Robertson said in a written statement. “Moreover, the mayor noted that potentially within several weeks the citizens should see substantial improvements, and the total solution should be finalized as we receive back the AirVac recommendations.”
While Robertson was recently elected to council, he said the sewer issues are not a result of city officials’ inattention.
“I think people probably did everything they could with the resources they’ve had,” Robertson said. “I’m going to rightly assess where we are now and try to move forward. I learned what it was that we were dealing with. We’re small and we’re an island so we require a different kind of sewer system. ... I think we’re learning,” he said.
Robertson added that the meeting between city officials and AirVac was extremely productive and informative.
“We didn’t understand how the system worked from a maintenance perspective and I think we got a lot of knowledge (from the meeting). We have high confidence,” Robertson said.
Robertson said that the city feels like they have a solid understanding of the system and are confident the issue can be resolved within a few months.
“It’s important now for all of us to watch how it comes about in the next six to eight weeks,” Robertson said. “We want to keep encouraging people to ask questions and bring their concerns forward.”
