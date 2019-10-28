LAKE JACKSON — For kids and kids at heart, Candy and Cars proved to be a real treat.
The Classic Cars of Brazoria County club held its annual Candy and Cars event Saturday night in the parking lot of Luby’s in Lake Jackson. The gathering is geared toward families and includes trick-or-treating for the kids and unique cars for everyone to enjoy.
“This is our fourth year to do this,” Barry Wright, president of the Classic Cars of Brazoria County, said of the event. Several other car clubs have Houston similar events, and Wright brought it up to the club members at a meeting and “everybody went for it,” he said.
The club has been operating since 2004 and holds multiple events during the year, including car shows and a yearly raffle. Money raised at those events, and part of member dues, goes to a charity of the club's choice: “somebody or some organization that really needs help,” Wright said. In November a decision will be made on which charity to help this year.
Last year, the club elected to help a women’s shelter in Bay City, and the year before that, it helped a woman who had been shot and left under a bridge with her three children, Wright said. Three years ago, it helped a mother whose child was in need of expensive medical testing.
“If you legitimately need help, we’re here for you,” Wright said. “We’ll do what we can.”
Because Candy and Cars is free for the public to attend, the club doesn’t make any money from it. It’s strictly for the kids, Wright said.
Dozens of families attended with their children and grandchildren, and some brought pets.
Debbie Lopeman heard about Candy and Cars from a friend who shows cars, and she brought her great-granddaughter Maddie to trick or treat. Maddie was fascinated by the cars decorated with spiders, Lopeman said.
Michelle Polzin and her husband brought their daughter Emma to trick or treat. At age 2 1/2, Emma is just now old enough to enjoy the experience, Polzin said.
“This is our first year,” Polzin said. “My dad actually shows his car at these car shows—and (Emma) loves her grandpa.”
Polzin is from Lake Jackson but now resides in Houston with her family. “It’s really good to have the more small-town feel of everyone coming together,” she said of the event.
Club member Carolyn Benkula handed out candy to the kids. “We just enjoy doing it for the community,” she said of Candy and Cars. “We love the people.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.