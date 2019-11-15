In the season of giving, residents often donate food items and toys to families in need, but organizers of a new drive also want to bring attention to needs for other products that might go overlooked.
Jesse Glatz of TBT Real Estate in Lake Jackson teamed up with Brazosport Cares Food Pantry in Freeport to make a difference for residents in need this season to create a new drive to help residents in need.
The Yule Help Families drive is accepting hygiene items and food products through Dec. 13 through boxes that can be found at 27 Brazosport area businesses.
“During the holidays it’s not just food that families may not have access to,” said Nicole Larson, Brazosport Cares development associate. Families also might not have access to everyday items like toothpaste, shampoo or feminine hygiene products, which people really don’t even give a second thought to during their daily routine, she said.
This gap in access is part of what inspired Glatz to reach out to Larson to see what could be done, he said.
“Just hearing about the different things that come up throughout the holidays and what we can do to help out — there were some things that were missing and that’s where I wanted to focus my efforts,” he said.
Glatz hopes the drive will draw more focus toward the hygiene items food pantries don’t always have in surplus, and people will be encouraged to donate more of those, he said.
It’s important for the community to realize how much people need simple hygiene products, said Christy Frey, Brazosport Cares Food Pantry executive director.
“Those things add a lot of dignity to people. If you aren’t able to shower, or provide a toothbrush for your children, there’s a lot of loss of dignity in that, and that’s really hard,” she said.
Food items are still welcome, as are monetary donations. It only costs $1.83 to provide a full day’s worth of food for one person, Larson said, and just $51.24 will feed a family of four for an entire week.
Residents can give monetary donations online at brazosportcares.org, or mailed to the Pantry at 916 North Gulf Blvd. in Freeport. The Pantry can also accept credit card donations in person.
Because this is just the first year for the Yule Help Families drive, rather than trying to meet a specific goal, they just want to make it as successful as possible, Larson said.
For his part, Glatz hopes the drive will not only be a success but continue to grow each year, with more businesses jumping on board and helping the community.
“It’s a great way to give back,” he said.
