WEST COLUMBIA
W ith bright, orange-colored pumpkin faces spray-painted on bales of hay and scarecrows decorated all around the grounds, Varner-Hogg Plantation’s second Hoggtoberfest brought out residents and local businesses to celebrate fall.
Following last year’s inaugural event, the festival highlights local history by inviting residents out for an evening of food, music and learning opportunities.
Hoggtoberfest featured face painting, cornhole, a raffle and other entertainment opportunities for visitors. Varner-Hogg also hosted local vendors to support small businesses. Hoggtoberfest doubles as a fundraiser for programs to be added to the plantation in the future, plantation staff said.
The festival is meant to bring the community together and remind residents of their own town’s history, site curator Angela Pfeiffer said.
“The main goal of today is just community and to let the people in the surrounding area know that we are here,” she said. “Spend some family milestones out here.”
With a kid area, concessions and open tours offered, there are several opportunities for everyone to come together to celebrate the start of the fall season, Pfeiffer said.
People in the community are looking for things to do locally and that is why the festival is popular and came back, Pfeiffer said.
“We are trying to bring some big festival fun to the small town here,” she said. “Enjoy the first Saturday in October here.”
Near the various businesses set up under tents was Sarah Dyer, selling her handcrafted, multicolored fabric and velvet pumpkins.
She decided to participate and sell her crafts to the West Columbia community because it felt like a chance to support small businesses, Dyer said.
“I started making pumpkins and couldn’t stop and needed to sell them,” she said. “I used to do market days years ago but it has been a while. This is mom-and-pop kind of stuff. This is great. Support your local crafters.”
Saturday seemed like a perfect day to finally check out the plantation, Jan Stenoien said.
“We have lived here for a couple of years and we have never been here,” she said. “I just happened to see some information about it.”
She was particularly interested in touring the historic property on the grounds, Stenoien said.
With her daughter nearby playing games, Katrina Ashburn said she came out because she wanted to find something fun for her children to do over the weekend.
“I think it builds the community and gets the kids out to do something wholesome,” she said. “Something nice like that. Get to know the history of the community, too. It is fun.”
