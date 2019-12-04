ANGLETON — Brazoria County commissioners have given themselves permission to remove appointed Emergency Services District 3 commissioners if they believe it necessary.
County Judge Matt Sebesta and the other four commissioners unanimously voted Nov. 26 to adopt the resolution, which is allowed under state statutes.
The move comes shortly after former ESD 3 Director Dave Ferguson stepped down amid rising tensions between the district and its member first responders. The action is not directly related to that event, however, Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder said.
The adoption of the statute giving county leaders the option to remove ESD 3 commissioners is a precautionary measure, Linder said.
“It just gives us some leeway if we need to remove an appointed commissioner,” Linder said. “If there was someone that needed to be removed for whatever reason, we would have the power to do that. I think it came up that we were asking our district attorney’s office and they explained this as an option. But we don’t foresee that being used.”
ESD 3 has five appointed commissioners who are selected by each of the elected county commissioners, Linder said.
“If we had a situation or if we had people appointed that may not be doing the best interest of the county, we now have that option to remove them,” Linder said.
County commissioners consulted with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about options with ESD 3 after hearing constituent concerns, Linder said.
“When we started seeing there were some problems in ESD 3 and hearing from constituents, we just asked the questions,” Linder said.
“The ESD (commissioners) in our county are doing a wonderful job and it’s one of those things, we’re very thankful for their service. I personally feel they’re doing a really good job, and we’re doing everything we can to protect our tax payers.”
ESD 3’s new director, Beth Strope, is a certified public accountant who’s been working with the district’s finances for years, ESD 3 Commissioner Roy Beken told The Facts.
“She has a good sense of what we can afford and what we can’t,” Beken said. “I think she’ll be great. She was in government for a long time and she’s absolutely 100 percent honest and straightforward, and I think all of our providers want to hear that.”
