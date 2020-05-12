WEST COLUMBIA — A conflict of interest and a misunderstanding were the catalysts for the resignation of long-time Columbia-Brazoria ISD board member Nick Kondra, officials said.
His resignation after six years on the board leaves a candidate unopposed in the November board election.
Superintendent Steven Galloway took ownership of the mishap. Kondra’s wife, April, had been the school board secretary for almost two years, Galloway said. The husband and wife duo in school administration violated board policy.
“In this situation, the job is of the superintendent to hire hourly workers,” Galloway said. “We misinterpreted where it was applied. If you want to say I didn’t do a good job in this instance, that’s a fair statement.”
The board asked Galloway to seek legal opinions of district personnel after community members voiced concerns about family ties within.
“We misinterpreted the hiring of his wife as secretary,” Galloway said. “We are correcting the issue. Our board policy restricts that and Mr. Kondra has corrected it. It wasn’t done intentionally or maliciously. I am taking full responsibility.”
April Kondra will remain in her position.
“In order for April to continue to fulfill her duties in the district in a position she loves, I have chosen to give up my seat on the board effective immediately,” Kondra said in his resignation letter.
Kondra was disappointed but not distraught by stepping down.
“It was hard but a family decision,” Kondra said. “My wife loves the school and I did that for her. The board is in good hands, absolutely.”
Although district positions must complete training before entering district positions, Kondra and Galloway were not aware of the particular policy.
“We all go through it, it was just a misunderstanding,” Galloway said. “It sounds simple, but it’s not. They explained it and we understood it in a different way.”
Nothing specific between a board member and an hourly worker was mentioned, so the issue never crossed their radar, Kondra said.
Upon review, Kondra said that the legal documents clearly state that the same district cannot employ a board member and a spouse.
“There is no gray area,” Kondra said.
Galloway noted that the six-year board member’s departure would be a blow to the school board and the community he proudly served.
“Nick is a very smart young man and was beneficial to our board,” the superintendent said. “He was invested in the school district and we appreciate everything that he’s done.”
Given Kondra’s withdrawal from the November election, unopposed candidate James Broussard will take the oath of office and be swore in at the next board meeting, Galloway said.
Kondra hopes to rejoin the board in a future election if the opportunity presents itself.
Board President Jonathan Champagne did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.