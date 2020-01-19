CLUTE
Shooting leaves 18-year-old dead
A shooting in the 100 block of East Pecan Street left one resident dead, police say.
Witnesses said a person was speaking to the now deceased resident at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a driveway, according to a news release. A shot was fired from inside a nearby vehicle, the release states. The resident was struck in the chest, and the alleged gunman fled the scene in a black sedan.
The 18-year-old victim was taken to CHI St. Luke’s hospital, where they later died from injuries caused by the shooting.
Police have obtained a video of the event and are working to identify suspects, the news release states. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clute Police Department at 979-265-6194.
MANVEL
Crash leaves one dead, other driver injured
A collision on FM 1462 west of Rosharon resulted in one fatality, according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard.
At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound in a no-passing zone on the two-lane road moved into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2016 Mack truck tractor, the news release states.
The Hyundai was driven by Emilee Taft, 26, of Danbury. The driver of the Mack was Johnny Kelley, 64, from League City.
Kelley was uninjured, while Taft was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, the release states.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.