As museums can’t welcome in-person guests, a lot is happening behind the scenes — and online — to continue sharing their artifacts and information.
Websites and social media are the sources for many museums to share their exhibits, and since most are volunteer-run, they have the budget to keep things temporarily moving.
COUNTY MUSEUM
The Brazoria County Historical Museum has been closed since March 17, by county orders. Programs are canceled through the end of June, Museum Director Jackie Haynes said.
“The biggest thing for us would be our programs which were canceled, and they’re not allowing groups of 10 or more, and so we’re just like, ‘What’s the point?’” Haynes said. “We’ll just have to wait and see how things look at that time, and then, you know, we’ll have to do what the county says and we’ll have to do what the State of Texas says.”
The museum is county-funded, so they are meeting budget requirements for the time being.
“Because we’re supported by the county, we haven’t had any financial difficulties thus far,” Haynes said. “We’re very blessed in that respect.”
While website and social media information remains largely inactive, Haynes said, people can email the staff, and museum Curator Michael Bailey can help.
“If you want to do research, you can essentially email any staff member, if you have a particular question about something,” Haynes said.
The museum is working on helping people research remotely in order to stay connected with their community, Bailey said.
“Now for me, one of the things I deal with to help people in the research aspect,” Bailey said. “People can email me at curator@bchm.org with any particular question, and we can do the research, be it local or national history and genealogy, too.”
The museum strives to remain relevant in order to keep funding. It plans to help more people remotely in the meantime and long-term.
“At the museum, we’re more than just a collection of things, we’re a cultural institution, and we’re a destination also ... Everybody is looking towards how this is going to affect things in the long run, either temporarily or permanently, and what new avenues we’ll have to deal with,” Bailey said. “Just like any other business, if we don’t have visitors, we’re not going to continue to get funding, and sales in our bookstores, donations, memberships all of that stuff is affected.”
The museum plans to open after Memorial Day, Haynes said.
LAKE JACKSON HISTORICAL MUSEUM
The Lake Jackson Historical Museum is still providing services to the community, including some online, Lake Jackson Historical Museum Executive Director Robert Rule said.
“One of the museum’s primary obligations to the community is to protect the historical materials and information in our care,” Rule said by email. “Although the museum has been closed to the public, our curator has remained at her post to continue her work in processing and caring for the museum’s collection.”
The online photo collection remains available to the public, and those with questions about Lake Jackson history are invited to reach out by phone, email or Facebook.
“The Lake Jackson Historical Association maintains a Facebook page, and we have been using it to post photos every day with the hope of giving everyone something to smile about,” Rule said in the email.
The impact of the pandemic on the museum has been multifaceted, Rule said, as with volunteers being vulnerable to COVID-19, the museum remains closed and on a tight budget.
“Financially, the museum operates primarily with earnings from an internal endowment and a portion of Lake Jackson’s Hotel Motel Occupancy Tax,” Rule said. “Both of these have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, so right now the museum is running on reserves and a much tightened budget.”
BRAZOSPORT NATURAL SCIENCE MUSEUM
Brazosport Museum of Natural Science President Wanda Coker said that the museum closed in early March. The reopening date is not determined.
“Given the reality that it is not practical to manage the social distancing requirements, especially with the number of children that frequent the museum, we felt it necessary to temporarily close,” Coker said. “Since we are housed in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, we have a mutual agreement and are in frequent communication to determine when it will be safe to reopen to the public.”
The museum is volunteer-run without paid staff, allowing for more budget flexibility as the museum remains closed.
“As an all-sponsored museum, we do not have paid staff on-site to handle the day-to-day duties, however, the officers are continuing to fulfill obligations from their homes,” Coker said.
The new website, bmns.org, and Facebook page went live on Tuesday, she said.
“There are pictures of some of our exhibits there and more,” Coker said.
The museum managed to continue its scholarship program with help from Brazosport College.
“We have the Raymond Wally Memorial scholarship through the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science and it’s given to a Brazoria County High School senior who will be attending Brazosport College in the field of sciences,” Coker said.
This year’s winner is Shia Long from Brazosport High School, she said.
The Center for the Arts and Science is planning on providing online resources soon, Executive Director Wes Copeland said.
“We’re working on providing online content for our museum community,” Copeland said. “We have a lot of ideas, but nothing is published yet.”
The organization is doing what it can to move towards a safe reopening, Copeland said.
“We are doing to keep customers and patrons safe,” Copeland said. “So, just because we have been closed, doesn’t mean that we haven’t been busy.”
