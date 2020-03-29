In his first term as Brazoria County Pct. 4 Constable, James Brawner garnered one of the highest recognitions from his peers.
Brawner was named Constable of the Year and president of the National Constables and Marshals Association on March 11 during a banquet in New Orleans.
“I was floored by it,” Brawner said. “I would be taken back if I didn’t say that receiving this award is a direct representation of the hard work these guys do in my office and the support of the commissioner’s court.”
For more than two decades, Brawner has served Brazoria County in law enforcement roles. Since elected in 2017, he said he was determined to reshape the culture of the office.
“The days of a guy riding up to the constable’s office with coveralls with his badge pinned to it and a gun hanging out of his pocket are over,” Brawner said.
The Navy veteran was overwhelmed with the praise he received from his colleagues in the National Constables and Marshals Association, he said.
“Everyone there is so welcoming and not grouped up,” Brawner said. “The openness and willingness to work together was very welcoming and I’m glad to be able to work with these people.”
Without the help of his deputies and his staff, Brawner never even imagined he would be as respected as he is.
“My deputies work with me daily and believe in the vision going forward,” he said. “Any success we have, I attribute to my staff.”
Chief Deputy Jon Baker, a 13-year law enforcement officer, nominated Brawner for the position.
“He has worked hard and is very deserving of it,” Baker said. “Everyone here was really excited he won. He has brought our department into the 21st century. He is a leader of leaders and we couldn’t have picked a better constable.”
Brawner is happy to help put the county he serves on a broader stage, he said.
“I think it’s a good deal for Brazoria County to be recognized on the national level,” he said.
The organization serves as an umbrella to keep all constable offices nationwide on the same page about protecting and upgrading constable and marshal positions, he said.
As the first Texan president, Brawner hopes to grow membership of the organization and establish better relationships with the Justice of the Peace and the Constable Association, Brawner said.
Brawner’s presidency is a two-year term.
