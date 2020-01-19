SURFSIDE BEACH — Long after Christmas is over, the live trees used for decoration still have a purpose that they can serve — one that will help sustain the local environment.
That’s the idea behind Dunes Day: to sustain the local sand dunes by staking down the dead Christmas trees on the beach.
“Those trees will help collect windblown sand and help grow our dune system,” said Brazoria County Parks Department Lead Interpreter Mike Mullenweg. “That’s the main thing we’re trying to do: grow a protective barrier of dunes between the Gulf of Mexico and the land back here.”
Dunes Day has been an annual event for more than a decade and was first started by the county extension office, he said.
“Texas A&M AgriLife is what it’s called now; I believe back then they just called it the county agent,” Mullenweg said. “Brazoria County Parks has taken it over and I’ve been doing it myself — this is my fourth one.”
For about three weeks, beginning the day after Christmas, the Brazoria County Parks Department asks people to donate their live, clean Christmas trees — no lights, decorations or tinsel.
About 2,000 Christmas trees were donated to the cause this year from across the county. That number is down a little from previous years because more people seem to be choosing artificial Christmas trees, Mullenweg said.
They usually collect around 3,000 trees, Mullenweg said.
“We have never had too many,” Mullenweg said. “We’ve got 13 miles of beach. All of it could use dune support.”
About half of the 2,000 trees would be staked down on the beach in the town of Surfside, and the rest would be placed on the county beach, he said.
The trees were collected at locations across the county from Pearland to Surfside before being taken to the beach, where volunteers staked them down Saturday.
One woman from Victoria heard about Dunes Day through social media and started her own campaign to collect trees, Mullenweg said. She brought 300 trees to be staked down in Surfside, he said.
Just like the trees, the volunteers — an estimated 200 — came from all over.
Many volunteers were Surfside residents, but volunteers also came from Angleton, Pearland and Missouri City, Mullenweg said. A group of about 80 students from Memorial High School in Houston were there, as well as Boy Scout troops and a group of young men and women from AmeriCorps, he said.
“All different groups come out here, not just Surfside residents,” Mullenweg said. “A lot of people really care about the health of the dunes in their community and across the state and they come down and help us out.”
“I’ve known about it for years,” said Sheree Muzny, a Lake Jackson resident. “I love the beach.”
She’s volunteered at Dunes Day before, but it’s been a while, she said. She also does sea turtle patrol and other nature activities — anything she can to help out, she said.
“The lesson we want people to understand is that the dunes are very important for the health and safety of just about everything on the coast,” Mullenweg said. “Not just these buildings, but even the bay. Without the dunes, the bays are gonna just go away.”
Dunes Day serves as a way to help teach people how necessary the dunes are to the local ecosystem — and how important it is that we take care of them.
Don’t drive on the dunes, Mullenweg said. The vegetation that’s growing on the dunes is vital, so don’t pull that up or damage it in any way, he said.
“They really serve an important purpose for everything for the health of the coast and so that’s just one of the things we want to teach people,” he said.
