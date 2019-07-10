West Columbia approves final payment for Well No. 4
City officials approved plans to pay the remaining balance of $32,067.25 to Mercer Controls for pump controls to Well No. 4, which is a final step in the well’s construction.
During City Council’s Monday meeting, the city noted that since the controls had been placed on May 31, they had since been tested and proved to be in working condition.
The city previously paid a portion of the balance to ensure Mercer Controls would have the pumps installed and working in a timely fashion, city officials said.
Committee working toward house fire recovery
The Sweeny manufactured home that burned Sunday will be demolished for free after Billy Myers House Demolition offered its services, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Foreman said.
There have been numerous donations of clothes, hygiene products and money for Agatha Sanchez, the homeowner, and her family so far, Foreman said. Organizers are trying to make sure they don’t get more donations than necessary, and anything that can’t be used will be given to The Brazoria County Dream Center to help other families, he said.
Foreman formed a committee to help Sanchez after her home in the 1800 block of FM 1459 caught fire Sunday afternoon.
“It feels like we’ve had a fantastic community response,” Foreman said.
The committee will organize a fundraiser event to raise money, which they will put toward a new dwelling, he said.
“The goal is to get them into a home,” Foreman said.
Blue Santa fundraiser a success, police say
The West Columbia Police Department’s Blue Santa and K-9 Fundraiser brought in a little more than $2,200, which will help this holiday season when the department brings area children around to buy toys, Police Chief Paul Odin said.
The department will also host a raffle sometime this fall to raise additional funds, which will benefit both the K-9 program and the Blue Santa event, police said.
The Blue Santa event is an annual function the department hosts in hopes of making the Christmas season brighter for families and children in the area who need a little extra help, police said.
