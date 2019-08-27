FREEPORT — A man accused of running a red light and causing two other cars to hit him Monday afternoon is under arrest on a series of charges, Freeport Police Detective Clay Hutcherson said.
The 22-year-old Brazoria man is charged with driving without a license or insurance, and officers found drug paraphernalia inside his truck after the collision about 2 p.m., Hutcherson said.
The man, driving a 2005 black Chevy pickup southbound on Brazosport Boulevard, attempted to make a left turn onto Gulf Street, but the light in the turn lane was red, Hutcherson said.
A white Mazda heading north struck the Chevy pickup near the rear passenger side, causing the truck to turn and hit a median, where a Mercury ran into it, Hutcherson said.
The 17-year-old driver of the Mazda went by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson for injuries that appeared minor, the detective said. Her 62-year-old passenger went by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston after feeling chest pains, Hutcherson said.
The driver of the Mercury, a 55-year-old Freeport woman, did not require treatment and drove away from the scene, law enforcement said.
Both the Chevy pickup and the Mazda had to be towed from the area, Hutcherson said.
Authorities do not believe the driver of the Chevy pickup was under the influence of anything at the time of the accident. In addition to the other charges, the pickup driver received a citation for running a red light.
