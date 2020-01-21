CLUTE — Two people died after a crash and ensuing fire, according to police.
At 10:15 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man drove a gray Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Plantation Drive and went straight through the intersection at Highway 288-B, failing to turn and traveling into the parking lot of a tank trailer cleaning business, a news release from Clute police states.
The truck struck a parked tanker and “both vehicles became engulfed in flames,” the release states.
Judge Jack Brown pronounced the man and a woman passenger dead at the scene, according to the release.
“The Clute Police Department is still trying to determine the identity of the female passenger in the vehicle,” the release states. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Police identified the driver as a 31-year-old Hispanic man from Spring.
The crash shut down a portion of 288-B into the morning hours Monday while police investigated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.