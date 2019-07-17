ANGLETON — Investigators are not ready to release more details about an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday that left two people dead at a home outside Angleton, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
Brandon Stansel, 36, and Kelly Brumley, 40, were pronounced dead at a home along CR 687 by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Jack Brown, a sheriff’s office news release states. An autopsy will be performed on both Stansel and Brumley to determine an official cause of death, the release states.
An attempted traffic stop led to the shooting, Snelgrove said.
Shortly after midnight Tuesday, a deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on a 2015 Kia traveling on Highway 288-B toward CR 687, the news release states.
The driver of the car did not pull over and instead turned onto CR 687 and pulled into a driveway in the 200 block of the same street, authorities said. Gunshots were fired from the Kia, hitting the deputy’s car, the release states.
The deputy exited his car and returned fire, according to the statement from law enforcement.
It’s unclear whether Brumley was inside the car with Stansel at the time of the shooting, Snelgrove said.
“This was an active scene until just recently and there’s still a lot of evidence to process,” Snelgrove said. “There’s a lot of work yet.”
Neighbors in the area reported being awakened by gunshots and seeing what happened in the driveway of the home on CR 687. Investigators believe Stansel lived at the home and Brumley was his girlfriend, Snelgrove said.
The deputy involved was treated at the scene for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, authorities said. It is not believed the officer was wounded by the gunfire, Snelgrove said.
Snelgrove said the deputy will be on paid administrative leave until the incident has been thoroughly investigated.
“This is standard procedure with all officer-involved shootings,” Snelgrove said. “It’s just the normal protocol.”
The incident is being looked into by investigators from the sheriff’s office as well as the Brazoria County District Attorney’s office, authorities said.
Sheriff Wagner said it’s never easy when an officer is placed in this type of situation.
“I’m just sorry that something like that has to occur,” Wagner said. “Officers have to live with that for the rest of their lives, but when they’re put in a position like this, it’s really hard.”
District Attorney Jeri Yenne said the matter is being independently investigated and will be presented to a grand jury as a death investigation, which is standard procedure.
“These matters are thoroughly investigated,” Yenne said. “They’ll make sure to search everything, interview everyone that may have information. In addition to any law enforcement cameras, they look for cameras in the neighborhood and collect all evidence at the scene.”
Yenne said Stansel had active warrants, and they might have played into how the incident played out.
“Stansel had felony warrants,” Yenne said. “These felony warrants are significant. There was an incident in the Richwood area where he was combative before.”
While being taken into custody by Richwood police on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon warrant in April, Stansel banged his head on a patrol car divider while sitting in the back seat, a probable cause document states. The arresting Richwood officer said Stansel’s face was bloodied and he needed stitches, the document states.
The incident is the first fatal shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy since December 2016, Snelgrove said.
Both Stansel and Brumley were convicted felons, according to a probable cause document from April. The two had a history of theft, firearm possessions and narcotics, the document states.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.