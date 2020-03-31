Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Workforce Solutions Webinar: 10 a.m. to noon. Free. Small business disaster relief options. Keynote speaker Isaac Perez. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/coronavirus-disaster-relief-options-for-small-businesses-tickets-100535799282.
East End Family: Meetings postponed indefinitely. Members encouraged to continue compiling East End Church and Family history to share at a later date.
