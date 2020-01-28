SWEENY — Cruising through town on a golf cart could become the new normal for Sweeny residents if the city passes a proposed ordinance to allow the transportation option.
While the city tabled the agenda item that would allow golf carts on the road until its Feb. 18 meeting, Mayor Jeff Farley said the ordinance is well-written and would be a positive step for the city.
“We covered everything with the ordinance,” Farley said. “It’s written so that you have to buy a permit from the city and the cart has to be inspected by police.”
Despite an anonymous letter from a resident concerned about traffic safety with the golf carts on the road, Farley said he doesn’t believe there would be safety issues.
“The person who wrote that (letter) obviously didn’t read the ordinance,” Farley said. “The ordinance is well-written and it would benefit lower-income families or people with only one vehicle who may want to just run to the store. It’s an economically-driven move as well.”
There’s currently no ordinance allowing golf carts on the road at all, Cook said.
“We’ve had several calls where it’s been well-received,” Farley said. “When a resident is anonymous, it’s hard to address their concerns. But the person was just concerned it won’t be well-policed.”
City Manager Reese Cook agreed the ordinance would create certain limitations on where the use of golf carts is acceptable.
“Generally speaking, it’s going to allow or make provisions to allow golf carts in town in very specific streets,” Cook said. “It had been brought up as an item of interest before and during a previous meeting the ordinance was created.”
While the action has not been approved and will not go into effect until that happens, city officials are encouraging residents with opinions about the issue to come to city council to speak on the subject, Farley said.
“It’s just in draft right now, no provisions are finalized and it hasn’t been approved,” Cook said.
Sweeny city council will next meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at City Hall, 102 W. Ashley-Wilson Road.
I for one as a long time Lake Jackson resident recommend that we consider the Sweeney ordinance to allow golf carts on the streets in LJ.
