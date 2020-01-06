LAKE JACKSON
N atives of Brazoria County likely have at least heard the name of Abner Jackson, whether in reference to the history of the area or in reference to the parkway which traverses part of Lake Jackson. That his former plantation site remains to tell his history — and that every month people can visit the one-time home of Lake Jackson’s namesake — is less known, those in charge of its preservation said.
When Abner Jackson came to Brazoria County from South Carolina in 1839, he established three plantations, including the Lake Jackson Plantation, which would become the largest.
“It was a sugar plantation,” Lake Jackson Historical Association volunteer Donald Caldwell said. “Most people don’t know that sugar was the main export of the colony, country and state of Texas for better than 20 years.”
A sugar mill was located right on the plantation. Today, very little is left on the grounds except for the ruined foundations of several buildings, including the sugar mill. As many as 86 slaves worked on the plantation to produce sugar, each of whom could cultivate roughly 4 acres of sugar cane, according to a historical placard at the site.
“I didn’t know at all that Texas was a sugar-producing state,” said Michelle Maloney, a resident of Florida.
Michelle and her daughter, Erin, are spending several months volunteering with the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, and they visited the historical site Saturday to learn more about the area.
“I went to school for archaeology, so this stuff really interests me,” Erin Maloney said of the architectural ruins. “It’s kind of surprising to learn the front of the house was facing that way, but the canal wouldn’t have been there; it would’ve all been fields.”
While the brick foundation of the plantation house, including one of the cisterns, is still mostly intact, the rest of the house was destroyed in the 1900 hurricane that swept over the Gulf Coast.
“Most people here don’t know, but the eye actually came over Brazoria County,” Caldwell said. “You know what happened to Galveston, but it hit here even worse, but there was nobody here hardly to harm.”
The hurricane blew down the plantation’s main house, he said. In a photograph from the early 1900s, taken from the other side of the lake, the roof of the house is missing and virtually the whole structure is gone, Caldwell said.
Two important historical artifacts have withstood the test of time, however.
At the Abner Jackson Plantation Site, visitors can see the lake for which Lake Jackson is named, “a naturally occurring oxbow lake thought to have originated from nearby Oyster Creek,” according to a site placard. Next to the lake, visitors can see the Enchanted Oak tree, which is a symbol of the city.
Today the site is owned and maintained by the Lake Jackson Historical Association, which hosts an annual Living History Day on the grounds, complete with artisan craftspeople and reenactors from all over Texas. The rest of the year, it is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of every month, offering the opportunity for visitors to explore the ruins for themselves, see the lake and the tree and step into a piece of local history.
