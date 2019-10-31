Brazoria County is officially part of a citrus greening quarantine, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The Texas Department of Agriculture added Brazoria County to the quarantine list Oct. 7, along with Harris, Montgomery, Galveston and Fort Bend Counties.
The quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of plants infected with citrus greening, a serious, incurable disease that has ruined millions of acres of citrus crop, Brazoria County Horticulture Extension Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff said. The disease poses no threat to humans.
Citrus greening affects the production, quality and appearance of citrus and ornamental trees and herbal plants closely related to citrus, according to the extension service.
It is caused by the bacterium Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, which is vectored by the Asian citrus psyllid, an insect, the release states.
“The quarantine is in effect to encourage clients and the community to prevent moving plants from a quarantined area to a non-quarantined area,” Brueggerhoff said.
The quarantine does not involve any citrus fruit a consumer would find in the grocery store, he said.
The Texas Department of Agriculture found two instances of what Brueggerhoff believes were infected trees in the county, he said.
The department’s process is once citrus greening is found, the trees are sent to a lab for verification before implementing another process to make the quarantine determination, Brueggerhoff said.
Leah Shackelford, office manager of Brazos Citrus Nursery, said the business has been aware of Montgomery and Fort Bend counties being quarantined and prepared accordingly, which included insect-proofing its citrus plant structures.
“We haven’t had to change anything because we had all of the proper measures in place,” Shackelford said.
The nursery is not letting citrus plants come back in once they have left their structures, she said.
The nursery is 100 percent certified, so they can still ship out, Shackelford said. The West Columbia nursery sells all over Texas to independent garden and retail nurseries to be sold to consumers, but not to big box stores, she said.
No one from quarantined areas is allowed inside structures besides employees, she said.
John Panzarella grows and propagates trees in his backyard in Lake Jackson, he said. His business is known as Panzarella Citrus and he sells hundreds of kinds of trees to consumers, he said.
“I get inspected every other month by the Texas Department of Agriculture,” Panzarella said.
The department looks for the bug that spreads the bacteria, which inspectors found once about a year ago, he said. They recommend he spray to kill the bugs, Panzarella said.
The bug doesn’t necessarily infect nearby plants, he said, and none of his plants have been affected.
The quarantine affects him because he will be able to sell his plants only within the quarantine area, Panzarella said. He used to sell to clients in the Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas, but that will stop for now, he said.
Panzarella doesn’t know how long the quarantine will last and Brueggerhoff said he doesn’t either. The agriculture department makes that determination, Brueggerhoff said, adding Fort Bend County has been under quarantine for years.
Brazoria County has been under quarantine at least once before, in 2007.
