Mail service should be returning to normal in the Brazosport area after Tropical Storm Imelda’s interruption, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Though the service announced mail service would be resumed Friday in ZIP codes that start with 775 — after being interrupted Thursday, according to a news release, some Lake Jackson residents reported did not get any mail until Monday.
However, the North Houston mail processing facility damaged during Imelda has not returned to full operations, according to a Monday news release.
“Following an inspection by structural engineers, the Postal Service began resumption of most processing operations,” the release states. “More than 2,100 dedicated postal employees are working around-the-clock at the Houston plant, in an effort to restore full service as soon as possible.”
All employees were safe after the building sustained damage, according to the release. Any mail within the facility also remained secure and safe, the release states.
A U.S. Postal Service representative in Houston did not respond to questions about how much local mail might be at that facility Monday. Employees at the Lake Jackson and Freeport post offices referred to the Houston spokesperson when reached by The Facts.
Clute City Hall received very little mail Friday and Monday, City Clerk Rosie Poitevint said. Usually there would usually be a lot more mail than they got, she said.
Lake Jackson City Hall did not get mail Friday or Saturday, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The Postal Service asks residents to clear paths to their mailboxes, a news release states.
“Residents are urged to keep the accumulation of debris away from mail receptacles so that carriers can safely deliver mail,” the release states.
The only post office with a ZIP code starting in 775 still out of service Monday is in Devers, a city between Houston and Beaumont, according to a news release.
Residents can check updates by visiting about.usps.com/news/service-alerts.
How much mail was destroyed in the collapse? I imagine there will be plenty of late payment fees coming up, if folks aren't proactive.
