ANGLETON — Brazoria County reached 119 people recovered from COVID-19 after announcing 16 Wednesday, the county’s largest count to date.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta was happy for the news but doesn’t want people giving up social distancing, he said.
The county also reported the addition of 13 people who contracted the virus, seven of them residing in Pearland.
Pearland residents infected include a man and woman in their 50s, two women and a man in their 40s, and men in their 30s and 60s.
Prison inmates accounted for three more cases in the county. The Stringfellow unit in Rosharon added men in their 50s and 60s while the Scott Unit in Angleton added a man in his 30s.
Two Alvin women in their 20s and 50s and a Manvel in his 50s also tested positive for the virus, according to county data.
The county has 272 people who have tested positive with 150 of them remaining active and three deaths, its numbers show.
One of the earliest cases, a Pearland woman in her 50s, has remained active, according to Brazoria County numbers.
Sebesta offers explanation to worried residents.
“Their symptoms could be lingering and some of these earlier ones might be in the same household,” Sebesta said. “We don’t have a textbook saying an exact end date, but you have to be symptom-free for certain time.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guides patients to wait three days after the fever passes and at least seven days symptom-free to be considered recovered.
Brazoria City Hall to reopen to public
The Brazoria City Hall lobby will reopen to the public today after the recommendations of city clerks, Mayor Roger Shugart said.
Shugart said the city will likely restrict visitation to one person at a time, he said.
“We have installed Plexiglas and a slide drawer so the clerks don’t feel worried,” Shugart said. “I asked the clerks and they wanted to reopen so we are doing it on their recommendation.”
Council still encourages to limit in-person business to essential reasons, the mayor said.
The city lobby will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Shugart said.
City Council approved waiving late fees on utility bills for the next billing cycle to customers in good standing, Shugart said.
“This has to be for the good people of the community,” Shugart said. “We can’t give the same opportunities to the ones behind months or have a history of being behind.”
Anyone struggling to pay their bills should inform the city, Councilwoman Susan Swanner Parker said.
Hill given control over emergency declaration
Sweeny ISD Superinten-dent Tory Hill now has the authority to declare extensions on emergency declarations as far as June 30 or until normal operations resume, trustees agreed during their meeting Tuesday.
Hill said this will limit the need for emergency board meetings, he said.
The board also granted Hill authority to continue building the Sweeny Connected Learning program and establish grading guidelines for students.
Hill believes “a mastery of skills is needed in order to advance in their education,” he said.
All salaried and hourly employees will continue to be paid at their normal rate, Hill said. Any hourly employee required to enter a district facility, such as some custodians, are paid at a premium of time and half, Hill said.
The district also will hire one kindergarten and one fourth-grade teacher and two state compensatory interventionists, one for math and one for reading, for the junior high. Chief Financial Officer Amy Carter deemed the positions a necessity based on current enrollments and staffing ratios, she said.
Long-range budget projections show the additions are affordable, Hill said.
