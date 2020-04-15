SWEENY — Two men attempting to scam residents with “water tests for COVID-19” can only be described as “disgusting lowlifes,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Any time there is a crisis there will be these lowlifes that will try to scam people out of their hard earned money,” Sebesta said. “They will always want to take advantage of people.”
A Sweeny resident encountered the two men Tuesday, City Manager Reese Cook said.
The two, who arrived in a gray Mercedes, insisted on entering the resident’s home, claiming they were contracted by the city to see if their water was possibly contaminated with COVID-19, Cook said.
There is no evidence that virus can be contracted through the consumption of water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This type of service does not exist, Cook said.
Public works employees would be the only people who would be working on services like that, the city said in a public alert about the suspected scammers. Those employees have distinctive uniforms and city vehicles, the alert states.
The resident denied the men entry, but gave the them a sample of her water so the men could “test it,” Cook said.
The men then told the resident the water was positive for the virus and instructed them to fill out a form, Cook said. The resident refused because the form asked for personal information including a Social Security number, the city said.
The men could face charges if they are stopped, Sweeny Police Capt. Chad Makara said.
“We will have to look into how deep they are,” Makara said. “We would contact the district attorney’s office for further decisions.”
The two could be in for a “rude awakening” if caught, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
“They are violating Texas Penal Code 32.42, deceptive business practices, a class A misdemeanor,” Yenne said. “They face up to one year in county jail and a $4,000 fine.”
She and the county are working to release public service announcements to warn the public of any current or potential future scams, Yenne said.
“People will be trying to get information during these times,” Yenne said. “People are creative, unfortunately, and people aren’t thinking clearly. Don’t give your personal information.”
West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said his department has received several calls from residents identifying two African-American men driving a gray Mercedes offering the service, he said.
If you see these people or have questions or concerns, call the Sweeny police at 979-548-3112, Sweeny City Hall at 979-548-3321, or the West Columbia police at 979-345-5121.
County officials urge residents to be aware of people impersonating county Road & Bridge personnel trying to charge fees for paving residential driveways.
“These individuals are not County personnel,” officials said in a written statement. “County employees have IDs, uniforms with a County Seal and will be driving County vehicles.”
Residents are urged not to let these people into their homes or give out personal information, but to report the incidents to their local police department.
