ANGLETON — Police conducted a sting operation and arrested a man they suspect attempted to fraudulently purchase vehicles using a Cash App card from car dealerships in three counties, Angleton Police Department spokesman Lt. Lupe Valdez said.
Quaid Landheart, 30, of Baytown is charged with felony theft and is being held in the Brazoria County Jail with no set bond.
On Dec. 12, Angleton police received information that a man was attempting to buy a Can-Am side-by-side ATV and a CF Moto Powers side-by-side for a total of $24,931.50 with a Cash App card, which the dealership staff found suspicious, a news release states.
Authorities looking into the purchase from the dealership at 1350 South Velasco Street found Landheart had arrest warrants in Chambers, Harris and Wichita counties, according to a news release.
Landheart called the Angleton dealership and attempted to buy another vehicle for $34,000. Angleton police worked with the dealership to have Landheart come into the dealership to complete the purchase.
When Landheart arrived, investigators were waiting for him and made the arrest, a news release states. A passenger inside Landheart’s car was also arrested for marijuana possession at the time, according to a news release.
Authorities learned that Landheart used the Cash App card to buy vehicles in other counties, sell those items and reload his Cash App card, a news release states.
A Cash App card works like a prepaid credit card, which is not linked to a personal bank account or debit card, according to the company’s website.
If convicted, Landheart could face up to life in prison.
