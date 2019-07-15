LAKE JACKSON
Shimmering scales flashed by the glass tank as giddy kids scanned the water for specific species of fish, part of a summer mini camp at Sea Center Texas.
Aquariumania Mini-Camp at the Sea Center in Lake Jackson offers children 8 to 12 years old an in-depth look at what exactly lies under the deep blue sea.
Children were able to go on an aquarium scavenger hunt, take a behind-the-scenes tour at Sea Center Texas activities and dissect a squid during Friday’s camp. The program will be repeated Friday and Aug. 9, officials said.
Participants learned what it’s like to work at the Sea Center, Sea Center Educational Specialist Juliana Moore said.
“Today, they are learning about the species that are in the tanks,” she said. “They will get to look through some microscopes and see the different stages of eggs, larva, fish.”
Children can get a taste of what it’s like to be a marine biologist and get more interested about the different career options offered in scientific fields, Moore said.
“For me, personally, getting young girls interested in science is really important,” she said. “There is a lack of females in the scientific world. That’s definitely one of my main goals.”
The Sea Center’s overall goal is to educate more people and get them in touch with nature, Moore said.
“Life is better outside,” she said.
She wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up, 10-year-old Gabriella Garcia said.
It’s her father who has gotten her interested in the sea and making a career out of it, Garcia said.
“My dad goes fishing,” she said. “My dad teaches me about fish sometimes. He’s gotten bitten by a lemon shark. He got bitten by a baby one.”
She found the fish scavenger hunt fun and liked learning about all types of fish and sea creatures, Garcia said.
The activities are crafted to be centered around the aquarium’s tanks, displays and other amenities, Sea Center intern Cheyenne Novicke said.
“We like to do a lot of exploratory stuff so we get to dissect a squid later and a lot of kids are very excited about that,” she said.
Having children learn about new topics in a hands-on, interactive approach makes them want to keep learning, Novicke said.
“Using their hands and using their brains at the same time to totally get them to immerse in the subject,” she said. “Mainly just getting them to learn more about the world around them, getting to know different marine life and maybe carry on that interest later on in life.”
