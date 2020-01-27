It’s amazing what you can find when you look at historical information gathered over the past 65 or more years. What brought this to mind was my recent search for an old feature story about a specific Brazoria County plantation.
Because my county history files are so packed, they contain a lot of interesting tidbits I haven’t seen or thought about for years. To understand this is no exaggeration, let me explain that the number of four-drawer filing cabinets in my office and my bedroom has grown to a total of six, plus a good bit of overflow.
Of these, four of the cabinets are crammed to absolute bursting, while the other two contain three or four more drawers of miscellaneous historical information. In addition, stacks of not-yet-filed papers have been crammed into small, temporary file boxes stacked under a long typing table to await proper distribution.
Anyone who knows of my aversion to filing will realize the word “temporary” is used as a more acceptable adjective than reference to the actual time in which I expect to deal with them properly.
At any rate, my search for the particular plantation story I sought was an abject failure. It was a story that I had written for a historical publication soon after the Brazoria County Historical Museum was opened some 25 or 30 years ago.
But wow, what I did find was a host of other plantation tidbits that I couldn’t remember ever having seen before. Some dated back to Ed Kilman’s column for one of the Houston newspapers — either the Post or the Chronicle — in the early 1950s when I was the Angleton news correspondent and received free subscriptions to both of those papers.
One of the real gems that emerged from this search was a story I had found while looking for something else in an old issue of the Freeport Facts. I had copied but not dated the clipping, because in my early years of “collecting,” I didn’t mark each of these gems as to source or time. In fact, I know it was in The Facts only because that name appeared above the top-of-the-page headline.
Written by Flora Humphries of Alvin, a feature writer and early devotee of county history, whose work appeared in various publications, it was in her trademark style – strong on color and sometimes a bit vague on hard fact, but always fascinating reading.
Because my Xerox copy of the story includes a small ad for Smith Grocery and Furniture, then located on Bryan Beach Road, I know that the story probably appeared in 1938, when that store was celebrating its 13th anniversary in business.
As I read, I realized that the possibility of a feature such as this being given space in a local newspaper today was highly unlikely. It dealt with the reunion of Confederate veterans many years after the end of the War Between the States. Any favorable mention of veterans from the South at the present time would most likely incite the ire of some readers.
Totally unconscious of such a reaction in years to come, Mrs. Humphries wrote over three-quarters of a century ago of her pleasant memories of attending this gathering.
She would most probably have been equally amazed to realize that although in her day, news and feature space appears to have been no problem, newspapers today would crop most of the colorful description in her story.
Because her memories of the scene brought it so vividly to life, I decided that a bit of the picture must surely be acceptable, despite the now-controversial reason for the gathering.
It was, after all, another era, when Brazoria County residents whose most up-to-date means of transportation offered few opportunities to join with big groups of friends and neighbors. This made the occasion one to treasure, and to be preserved in print for those who had enjoyed it and envy by others who had not.
“Under a blazing July sun the gumbo land had cracked into bottomless crevasses,” Mrs. Humphries wrote. “Long prairie grass was scorched brown at the tips. Snakes and sand-hill cranes lurked at the edges of fast-drying water holes
“But on that day, heat and drought were forgotten, for the most thrilling event of the year had arrived — the John A. Wharton Camp of United Confederate Veterans was holding its annual reunion at Mill Crossing on Chocolate Bayou.”
Noting that a score of men had gone up to the picnic grounds the day before to prepare barbecue pits, she told of the scene where the “choicest cuts of beef were piled on iron rods over glowing coals replenished all during the night with carefully selected wood which, according to traditions of the cow country, gave the best flavor to meat.
“By the time the sun climbed above a persimmon thicket, people began to arrive, clattering across the hog-wallow land in buggies, surries, covered wagons and on horse-back. They shouted greetings back and forth while teams were unharnessed and staked to yaupon bushes.
Scattered under the trees “were tents where many had stayed the night so that they might be on the grounds early and not miss any of the excitement. Women peeped out timidly, wondering how on earth they could manage to put up their hair or wash their teeth while all those men were standing around.”
“Planks were nailed around trees to form tables for soda water, ice cream and orangeade. A speaker’s stand, draped with bunting, was equipped with a row of chairs, a table and a water pitcher. Above it, fashioned elaborately of wire and moss, the word, “Welcome,” balanced tipsily. Confederate flags were much in evidence.”
Having so colorfully set the scene, Mrs. Humphries continued to allow any of her readers who had not actually been present to visualize the scene she remembered so well.
“There had been a hotly contested argument about building a platform for dancing but the idea had been abandoned because several members of the committee on arrangements were deacons of the Methodist and Baptist churches and they contended that dancing was ungodly. It was agreed, however, that it would be proper to hold an old fiddler’s contest on the speaker’s stand.
“Children, dressed in Sunday best, swarmed underfoot. Their faces were smeared with red stick-candy and licorice. The girls’ tight pigtails were tied with bright ribbons. The boys’ stiffly starched sailor collars were crumpled around their ears. They blew whistles, fought over toy balloons and fell sprawling across roots and tent ropes. Men clumped around in high-heeled boots, their spurs jingling. Babies cried, women chattered and dogs barked. There was bedlam under the trees.”
One old man, “who looked like a white-whiskered cherub and was the town’s most notorious liar,” particularly enjoyed himself, she said, “because strangers from the other end of the county listened respectfully to every word he said.”
Still a girl, she and her chum had been “dressed in tucked and starched dotted swiss,” Mrs. Humphries remembered, one of them in pink and the other in blue, and “felt that we made an alluring picture, with our high shoes and pompadours, while we watched the crowd and hoped that we might be lucky enough to have a beau for the day.”
She remembered that at that age, she had felt beaus were useful when one felt the need of ice cream or soda. Her girlfriend “had a slick quarter and I had fifteen cents, but we realized that it wouldn’t go far on a hot day,” she explained.
“It was pleasant under the dense shade of the live oaks. Gulf breeze stirred long draperies of Spanish moss. Larkes (sic) called from tall grass beyond the bayou. Grapevines were looped invitingly for swings.”
She remembered a conversation about the similarity of beads on the old men and the moss on the trees, and about memories of the old soldiers of good days and bad during “the War,” not to mention an argument between two of the men present about the details of a long-ago hostile engagement.
“Another veteran spit a long stream of tobacco juice at a knot-hole in a tree,” she wrote, “and pointed his finger at the group in a manner that would silence any argument” before giving his own opinion about the matter.
Nest week: A young girl’s fancy turns to the arrival of her beau.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.