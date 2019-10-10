SURFSIDE BEACH — Crossing the bridge into Surfside Beach, travelers are hit with views of the coastline — vast ocean and palm trees that stretch across the beach for miles.
The little community is a gem to those who call it home. Over the last few years, the local government has been working to make that home just a little brighter, Alderman Robbie Morris said.
Through a Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant of $186,000, the city was able to construct a park, bike trail and butterfly trail with flower beds and a splash pad, which opened earlier this year, Morris said.
In a presentation of that park to the community, Surfside Beach will host its first Nature Fest at the park between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Morris said.
“Last year, the village was able to extend the walking and biking trail with the addition of a native trail that includes exercise stations,” said Brenda O’Bannon, a Surfside Beach volunteer firefighter. “The (event) will have a guided bird walk, shell painting, as well as a trash barrel painting contest where the winner will receive $300 cash.”
There will also be stations where attendees can sign up to join the Sea Turtle Patrol, Master Naturalists or Master Gardeners of Brazoria County, as well as information about Surfside Beach tourism from local businesses, O’Bannon said.
In addition to informational booths, there will be kids’ activities, games, face-painting, giveaways and live music by local artist Shellye Cheyenne, Morris said.
“This is really just going to be our opportunity to present our jewel to the community,” Morris said.
Families are encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities in what Morris hopes will become an annual tradition, he said.
“We had a lot of volunteers,” Morris said. “We’re really proud of it and we just think this is amazing.”
