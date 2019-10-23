Freeport officials reached an agreement to get to the bottom of where the city’s excess water is coming from.
The council moved to unanimously approve Freese and Nichols engineers to study the inflow and infiltration of the city’s sewer system at Monday’s meeting.
Infiltration is when groundwater levels rise above the level of sewage pipes and seep in through cracks due to aging infrastructure. Inflow is when surface water from storms makes its way into the pipes. The city has a problem with both, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“The issue that we have with infiltration and inflow is that during dry weather, our wastewater treatment plant handles about 750,000 gallons a day. It is designed for 2 million gallons a day. During heavy weather flows … that flow exceeds 5 million gallons a day, which is 600 percent more than dry weather flows,” Kelty said at the meeting.
Infiltration and inflow are typically considered a problem for a city when it exceeds 100 percent of the normal dry-weather flow, Kelty said.
He said the primary source of the city’s problem is the inflow of stormwater into the system.
“What the city has to do is make infrastructure improvements to our collections system that will reduce the opportunity for stormwater to get into the system,” Kelty said.
Improvements to infiltration and inflow are something the city has discussed for years. In 2015, the city worked out an agreement with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to make improvements that are set to be completed within the next year. Now that the study for the inflow and infiltration has been approved, Freese and Nichols will discuss a new timeline for the improvements with TCEQ, Kelty said.
Freese and Nichols will be taking existing paper records of the city’s wastewater system and digitize them, according to Freese and Nichols representatives present at the meeting.
“We’re going to build the city’s GIS (geographical information systems),” Freese and Nichols engineer Richard Weatherly said. “We are also going to review all the work that’s been done and use that information to figure out where the city has the biggest problems so that the city can attack their biggest problems of (infiltration and inflow) in the wastewater system.”
This engineering report will cost the city about $248,000. This is just the first step in what is projected to be a multimillion dollar fix, Kelty said.
