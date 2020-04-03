ANGLETON — Youth & Family Counseling Services of Brazoria County will serve as a three-county hub for a state program that can benefit hungry families and restaurants alike.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Comfort Food Care Package program and tapped the Youth & Family Counseling Services to help organize meals for families in Brazoria, Wharton and Matagorda Counties.
Families in need have already signed on to be involved, but the program is in need of restaurants to sell meals, said Bettye Smith, CEO of Youth and Family Counseling Services.
“We do not have any restaurants in Brazoria County that have agreed to sign on and be a part of this, and I have to believe that it’s because they’re just not aware,” Smith said.
Restaurants can offer care package meals to be purchased on behalf of those in need, according to a governor’s office news release. Each care package feed a family of five to six people, Smith said.
The restaurants can decide what all they’d like to include and designate a price between $50 and $100 for each care package, she said.
Restaurants can then advertise on their websites for people to purchase or ask customers if they’d like to make a donation to a family in need, Smith said.
Once a restaurant has a number of meals to donate, they can contact Youth & Family Counseling in Angleton, who can connect families to those restaurants to pick up the care package meals, Smith said.
“No money changes hands with us,” Smith said. “We would just be the conduit.”
The program is a partnership between the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Family and Youth Success Programs in Texas, Favor Delivery and the Texas Restaurant Association, according to the release.
“The Comfort Food Care Package program will provide at-risk youth and families with an additional food source, while giving Texans another way to support local restaurants and their fellow Texans experiencing hardships due to COVID-19,” Abbott said in the release.
While Brazoria County has “wonderful services,” already, “going to the food pantry and getting that food once a week may not necessarily be enough for that family of five or six,” Smith said. “Any additional support we can provide is helpful.”
The Comfort Food Care Package gives the community another way to contribute to helping those restaurants, Smith said.
“It’s another way to help them meet their financial bottom line,” she said.
The program is “a win for communities and restaurants across Texas,” President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association Emily Williams Knight said in the release.
“By harnessing the generosity of Texans, customers can now support their communities and their favorite restaurants at the same time,” she said in the release. “While we can’t predict when the impact of this crisis will end, we can find comfort in knowing that we have a new way to ensure everyone receives a meal and by doing that, we will help to keep local restaurants running.”
Restaurants interested in getting involved can visit txrestaurant.org/news/comfort-food-care-packages-feed-youth-and-families-need-and-stay-open and sign up in the form at the bottom of the page.
Families in need of food assistance can call 211 to get connected with a local organization that can help, while families who are already clients of Youth & Family Counseling may also call their caseworker if they have one, Smith said. As of Thursday morning, 37 families have already signed on, she said.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to really help itself. A wonderful opportunity for us to really stand with each other in this trying time,” Smith said. “We know there are people who are in need and people who have enough to be able to give, and this would be a wonderful vehicle to be able to match those folks together, while at the same time helping local businesses.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.