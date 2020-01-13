ANGLETON — Although many residents focused on the year ahead at the start of 2020, others turned their attention to the past with an interactive local history lesson.
Once a month the staff at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park hosts History Talks, where residents can learn about and discuss the history of Brazoria County.
“This is our third year for History Talks,” said Jennifer Parsley, historical interpreter. “We saw a lack of talking about local history, especially during the 1811 to 1846 time period.”
One of those topics included Sunday’s discussion of a story that might have some merit to it: The Great Chicken Massacre.
In the story, slaves had to butcher and cook 500 chickens in one night, a seemingly impossible task. But Parsley said it was an opportunity to explore how stories can change over time.
“There’s a lot of quick throw-away stories, that, when you think about them and the logic behind them you find there’s no truth in them,” Parsley said. “I wanted to talk about why the story could or could not be true.”
The staff at the museum regularly checks sources to make the talks as accurate as possible, Parsley said.
“We rely on primary source references and try to go back as much as possible to the original sources,” she said.
But often, those original sources aren’t books. The staff must dive deeper to discuss the area’s history.
“One of the reasons we started the talks is because textbooks tend to skip over this area, even though this area was one of the first major settlements in Texas,” Parsley said. “It gives us a lot of room to play because there is so little written about it.”
Parsley and the staff promote audience participation to start conversations and even debates over events.
“(James Glover and I) get really bored when no one responds to us, but participation also helps us gauge interest,” she said. “We want to tailor the talks to our audience.”
The talks drew many residents who are not originally from the area.
“I haven’t missed a history talk since the beginning of last year,” Emily Nantkes said. “I’m from Oklahoma and I didn’t learn about Texas history so it’s interesting to me.”
Trevor Richardson, a new resident originally from Canada, also found his interest in local history after moving here three months ago.
“It’s the first talk I’ve been to and I loved it,” Richardson said. “It’s enriching and fascinating to hear these stories about where we’re living.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.